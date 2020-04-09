COURTESY PHOTO/Worshipers at Banner Church of the Nazarene's drive-in service listen to the sermon from their vehicles on Palm Sunday, April 5. Many utilized hatchbacks and tailgates.

Pastor Dennis Bergen and his wife Charlene last met with their congregation in pews on Sunday, March 15. Amid the growing covid-19 pandemic and suggestions from the CDC, the Bergens have since taken an alternative approach to church services in order to comply with social-distancing suggestions. For the past three Wednesdays and Sundays, worshipers have gathered in the seats of their vehicles, on truck tailgates or atop picnic blankets to hear weekly sermons in a drive-in setting.

"At 10:30 a.m., we post our Sunday service to YouTube and Facebook, and as 11 a.m. rolls around, people wheel in," said Charlene.

Banner Church of the Nazarene 597 N. Fork Rd., Anderson Drive-in services beginning at 11 a.m. on Sundays and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Sunday and Wednesday services available online via www.bannerchurch.com and devotionals throughout the week via Facebook. Pineville Christian Church 803 N. Main St., Pineville Drive-through communion from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Sundays. Sunday school and worship services available online via Facebook. Community Baptist Church 201 Harmony St., Noel Live Sunday services available online via Facebook. Exciting Living Word Fellowship 810 S. Highway 59, Anderson Live Wednesday and Sunday services available online via www.elwf.org. Buffalo Creek Baptist Church 1475 N. Highway 43, Tiff City Drive-in services beginning at 11 a.m. on Sundays with live services online via Facebook and devotionals throughout the week. Southwest City Full Gospel Church 612 S. Main St., Southwest City Wednesday and Sunday services available online via Facebook and devotionals throughout the week.

Attendees are directed to parking spaces with one traffic-coned space in between to allow for a six-foot gap. The Banner Church of the Nazarene parking lot gradually slopes, which allows for a good view of the make-shift stage throughout the lot. A sound system has been erected at the front entrance of the building, between two large columns.

Despite limited communication due to distancing, the Bergens have worked to incorporate interactions with church-goers.

"[Pastor] Dennis will ask the congregation to honk if they can hear him, or honk in praise, and people will lay on their horns, and that's fun," Charlene said. "Last week was Palm Sunday, so we asked people to bring branches to sway. They showed up with flowering dogwoods and redbuds -- anything they could find."

"If they would like to make on offering, they can flash their headlights and a man with a bag will come around and collect it while trying to maintain a safe distance."

As Easter approaches, the Bergens anticipate an increase in attendance and expect to accommodate more than 100 cars this Sunday.

"We think we may have to add more parking," Charlene said. "But unless it's just raining cats and dogs, we plan to be out there. Guests may have to crack their car windows and listen."

Banner Church of the Nazarene offers sermons online at www.bannerchurch.com with recent services, as well as previous videos dating back more than two years. The Bergens also regularly post personal devotionals and testimonies to Facebook and share supplemental counseling and advice from other religious sources.

"That's something that we want to keep up after this coronavirus is over. We've had many people reach out and say that it's been a great way to connect during this time," Charlene said. "I think we'll never be the same after this. Churches will probably continue some things that we've started doing during this time, that maybe we should have been doing all along."

Many other churches in the area have begun posting online versions of weekly sermons online, whether that be on YouTube, Facebook or on their official website. A select few have enacted the drive-in services as well.

General News on 04/09/2020