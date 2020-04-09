This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
March 8
Jeffery Alan Howard, 37, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and defective equipment
March 9
Billy Lamar Hendrix, 38, Springfield, trespassing
Sarah Jo Holt, 30, Gravette, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
Wayne Jerome Jackson, 29, Republic, non-support and DWI -- alcohol
Trevor Levi Reinke, 22, Anderson, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Jetta Ueahling, 41, Pineville, operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
March 10
Lindsey Ann Brewer, 38, Goodman, DWI -- alcohol
Amanda M. Knapp, 32, Goodman, theft/stealing
Ethan M. Navarro, 22, Pineville, contempt of court
Jerry Dillard Reeves, 44, Powell, out-of-state fugitive, robbery, failed to stop at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Cody Dwayne Warren, 29, Goodman, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
March 11
Philip Ulric Carter, 66, Kansas City, Mo., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Arnold Joseph Labreck Jr., 32, Anderson, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, failure to obey lawful order, expired plates, disorderly conduct and unlawful possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less
Devon Debo Wolfe, 26, Southwest City, theft/stealing, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing
March 12
Jessi Kay Deason, 34, Pineville, theft/stealing
Gabriel Phillip Miner, 38, Anderson, defective equipment
Marcus Andra Perkins, 35, Springdale, Ark., passing bad check
March 14
Eddy Esiwini, 24, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Franklin David Evans, 57, Noel, probation violation
Danny Garrett, 57, Seneca, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection, failed to have two lighted headlamps -- one on each side of passenger car/truck/bus, driving while revoked/suspended, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway of sufficient width, open container, failure to obey traffic control devices, failure to register motor vehicle, display/possess motor vehicle/trailer plates of another, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Caleb Parsons, 39, Anderson, DWI -- alcoholGeneral News on 04/09/2020
