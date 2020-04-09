This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

March 8

Jeffery Alan Howard, 37, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and defective equipment

March 9

Billy Lamar Hendrix, 38, Springfield, trespassing

Sarah Jo Holt, 30, Gravette, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

Wayne Jerome Jackson, 29, Republic, non-support and DWI -- alcohol

Trevor Levi Reinke, 22, Anderson, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Jetta Ueahling, 41, Pineville, operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

March 10

Lindsey Ann Brewer, 38, Goodman, DWI -- alcohol

Amanda M. Knapp, 32, Goodman, theft/stealing

Ethan M. Navarro, 22, Pineville, contempt of court

Jerry Dillard Reeves, 44, Powell, out-of-state fugitive, robbery, failed to stop at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Cody Dwayne Warren, 29, Goodman, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

March 11

Philip Ulric Carter, 66, Kansas City, Mo., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Arnold Joseph Labreck Jr., 32, Anderson, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, failure to obey lawful order, expired plates, disorderly conduct and unlawful possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less

Devon Debo Wolfe, 26, Southwest City, theft/stealing, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing

March 12

Jessi Kay Deason, 34, Pineville, theft/stealing

Gabriel Phillip Miner, 38, Anderson, defective equipment

Marcus Andra Perkins, 35, Springdale, Ark., passing bad check

March 14

Eddy Esiwini, 24, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Franklin David Evans, 57, Noel, probation violation

Danny Garrett, 57, Seneca, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection, failed to have two lighted headlamps -- one on each side of passenger car/truck/bus, driving while revoked/suspended, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway of sufficient width, open container, failure to obey traffic control devices, failure to register motor vehicle, display/possess motor vehicle/trailer plates of another, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Caleb Parsons, 39, Anderson, DWI -- alcohol

