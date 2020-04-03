McDonald County has issued stay-at-home orders as a result of the spread of covid-19.

A stay-home order has been issued for McDonald County and goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

The county commissioners announced Friday that residents, starting Monday, must stay at home unless performing an essential activity.

The order said essential activities include:

A. Obtaining food, medicine or other similar goods for oneself or a family member.

B. Obtaining non-elective medical care, treatment or similar vital services for oneself or a family member.

C. Going to and from one's workplace to perform a job function necessary to provide goods or services being sought in A and B or as otherwise deemed essential worker functions. Guidance on which workers are deemed essential can be found at https://www.cisa.gov/identifying-critical-infrastructure-during-covid-19.

D. Going to and from the home of a family member in pursuit of A and B.

E. Engaging in an outdoor activity, provided individuals maintain a six-foot distance from one another and adhere to the less-than-10-people limitation on gathering size.

The order will be in effect until 11:59 p.m. on April 30.

