Courtesy photo White Rock Fire Department recently purchased new life-saving equipment. The extrication equipment will be utilized to help rescue people from their vehicles.

White Rock Fire Department officials are used to making do, patching up and putting off purchases. But officials recently bought a new set of extrication tools to help McDonald County neighbors trapped in vehicle accidents.

White Rock Fire Department Board members approved the purchase of the life-saving equipment in late February.

It's a first for the White Rock Fire Department, Fire Chief Fred Parker said.

Last April, voters within a fire protection area served by the White Rock Fire Department voted for the establishment of a fire protection district. Approval of the measure enables officials to levy a tax millage increase of 30 cents per $100 assessed property value, officials have said.

The solid revenue coming in helps boost the department, which formerly relied on donations, fundraisers and dinners.

With a new budget in place and revenue coming in steadily, the department moved ahead with finding bids for the new extrication equipment. The old set finally expired, Parker said.

Firefighters worked to secure two bids for the equipment. Hurst and TNT Rescue provided bids.

TNT Rescue Systems gave the department the opportunity to look at the vehicle extrication tools in-depth.

"It all fell together," Parker said. "We got to try them out. The entire crew said, 'Those are the ones we need.'"

The set is comprised of two different tools that enable one firefighter to open the door while the other firefighter can flap back the vehicle's roof, he said.

The new set cuts better and is battery-powered, so it's not tied to a hydraulic motor, Parker said.

In the past, firefighters had to pass the tool across the roof or walk around the car during the extrication process. This set will prove to be a great timesaver.

Additionally, the older set wasn't meant to cut newer cars made with the metallic alloy covering, he said.

The purchase of the set is just one example of how much difference a new budget makes. Parker credits the former chief, Joe Lahr, board chairman Dan Moore and others who had the foresight to take on the project.

"They went and talked to people," Parker said. "I appreciate all the work put into it by my previous chief and the board members," Parker said. "Had it not passed, we would be in a totally different place."

Knowing that potential needs can be met financially is a totally different way of leading the department.

"We went from doing without and keeping our stuff running. This is a historic moment. It's completely like night and day," he said.

The department previously had been driven by donations and sending out more than 1,200 membership letters each year asking for money. Officials have said that the number of donations fluctuated per year but that they operated a $22,000 annual budget.

It was difficult to count on a certain level of funding, officials have said. Needs were prioritized and re-prioritized. There were items that were put on the back-burner, Parker said.

Significant purchases could cost upwards of $65,000 or more if a firetruck had major mechanical problems, officials have said.

That led volunteers to work hard to get the fire protection district placed on the ballot.

Volunteers established boundaries with agreement from bordering fire departments, acquired legal direction, canvassed and obtained 130 signatures of people who would be considered in the White Rock Fire District and took the issue before a judge. The judge approved the issue for the ballot. Those in the proposed area voted on the measure in April.

Now, with a tax-based source of revenue, officials are able to budget short-term and long-term needs. Officials have said that the money will enable the fire department to purchase new equipment, provide additional training and retain more volunteer firefighters.

"It opened up our budget exponentially," Parker said.

He's taking a conservative approach to addressing those needs, knowing that the financial resources are now in place.

The extrication set is not the first major purchase with the new budget, however. The department purchased a Freightliner fire truck last fall, and a chainsaw, he said.

Officials also are considering building another station in the future. The board had considered a piece of property behind the Crowder College Jane campus. Parker isn't sure the property still will be available if and when the board is willing to pull the trigger.

Firefighters also would like to remodel the station on Rains Road in White Rock and plan for a strong fleet of trucks for the next five years, Parker said.