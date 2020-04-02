Raising money will be put off for a while. The White Rock Fire Department's fundraising committee will not hold its annual spring fundraiser this month.

Officials postponed the April 24 event at Mustang Alley outside of Jane due to health concerns.

Local folks anticipate the get-together all year, White Rock Fire Chief Fred Parker said.

"We've held this fundraiser every year throughout the history of this department," he said. "It's more now that people look forward to coming to it. It's a nice dinner, an auction and an easy way to see what we're doing. It's a sad deal that we have to cancel it for the time being."

Among the highlights were chances to win a Henry Brass Lever Action 30-30 Long rifle.

In the past, the fundraising committee held the event to raise critical operational funds. Now that the department's budget is tax-based, canceling this event "doesn't hurt as much," Parker said.

All the plans will not be completely scrapped. Parker hopes the event will take place at a later time.

A date has not yet been set.

