In this 2018 file photo, Galen Manning of Right Choices Corn Maze in Southwest City is pictured with pumpkins for sale at the corn maze. The attraction is closing after 14 years in business.

Right Choices Corn Maze in Southwest City is closing operations, according to owner Galen Manning.

"Originally, when I approached my family about doing a corn maze, I thought we'd do it for 10 years," Manning said. "We made it 14. We thought we'd make it a few more years, but now was the time."

He said a number of factors came into the decision to close the attraction.

It was a struggle to do farming on the 600-acre farm plus the corn maze and helping on the Christmas tree farm owned by his daughter, Charity Keith, and her family.

"So, we're going to focus on the farming and the Christmas tree farm," he said.

The weather is another factor.

"Our cornfield still has water standing in it. I usually have it plowed up by now," he said.

Not only has the weather been a factor for Manning but also for one of his suppliers.

"Ron Testerman, who has grown the mums for us -- weather has been difficult for him. He told us he wouldn't grow the quantity for us. That was a factor too," Manning said.

The corn maze's jumping pillow, one of the many activities for children at the farm, got a rip in it. Manning said he called the company he purchased it from and learned that, as the pillow is nine years old, it has reached its life span.

"It would cost so much to replace that. That was a big factor," he said.

Also, last fall right before the corn maze opened, Southwest City was struck by straight-line winds that knocked down trees along the path through the woods used for the hayride at Right Choices. That became another factor in deciding to close.

"It's just not as pretty as it used to be. It's so damaged," Manning said.

He noted he and wife Barbie have been preparing for this time, increasing their hay crops. They plan on selling bermuda and alfalfa.

Manning said his favorite thing about running the corn maze has been visiting with all the people.

"We've got to see all kinds of people we went to school with or worked with. People we may not ever have seen again we saw year after year. We made a lot of new friendships too. It was amazing to us that people would come long distances to visit our corn maze. Sharing our farm with them is a nice way to put it."

He also said they have worked with wonderful people throughout the years.

"For several years we were hiring about 90 a year," he said, some of whom were repeats, others who were not. "It's got to be hundreds. We made a lot of friendships that way too, and just really good people that helped us."

He added, "It's kind of gratifying to think that we tried to promote making right choices, not only for a corn maze, but for life. I think people recognized the sincerity in our hearts. If we blessed some people, I think we were blessed even more, so we want to acknowledge that."

