Today was another Sunday of missing church. God has surely blessed us and protected us from that virus, but we do need to be smart and stay safe.

Again, I just picked an old copy of our church news and I pray you will get a blessing from this message. The title says it all: " We are in His care and We Never Walk Alone." This Lord's Day began with a beautiful song from Brother Del Hunycutt. The title was "I Don't Have to Walk Alone." It fit perfectly with the message of the day. I, for one, could not walk through one day without Jesus by my side and in my heart.

Brother James Taylor had a birthday. We celebrated with him and are so glad to have him in our church family.

As he often does, Brother Cartwright asked us a question. He wanted to know if we had ever had a problem. Of course, we could all relate to that. Then he turned to Hebrews 2:6-9. Verse six referred to the fact that God was mindful of man. Then in the ninth verse, we read that Jesus had suffered death and was crowned with glory and honor. He by the grace of God, the Father, tasted death for the soul of every man and woman that would choose to follow the ways of the word. Matthew 28:18-20 was the next passage read. This scripture stated strong instruction. We are to remember that all power is given to Jesus in heaven and in earth. So, He tells us to go and teach all nations, baptizing in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Ghost. Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever Jesus commands; He will be with us always even to the end of the world.

See, we have Jesus to walk with us and talk with us through every trial, granting that we will share the joy of victory. In Mark 16:15-20, we are told to go into the world and preach the gospel to every creature. He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved. But he who believeth not shall be damned. What a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God to be judged. Even though this message was spoken to the men of the Bible age, we too are under the commandments of a true and just God. When we obey and walk uprightly we can witness signs and wonders beyond anything we can imagine. If we serve God with a spiritual life, nothing is impossible. There are conditions for those who desire to be followers of God. As in John 14:15, He said, "If ye love me, and keep my commandments you will be counted among the children of God."

In the next four verses, Jesus tells of the Comforter whom He will send to abide with us forever. Jesus will return to sit at the right hand of the Father. He said it is expedient for you that I go away; for if I go not away the comforter will not come unto you. The Comforter will fill you with the spirit of truth and guide your pathway to a victorious life. In Colossians 1:10-41, we find encouragement because we hear of increasing in the knowledge of God and being strengthened with the might according to his glorious power, unto all patience and long-suffering with joyfulness.

In order to maintain these glorious promises, we are told in Hebrews 12:1, "Lay aside every weight and sin that doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us."

Another account of Jesus' power which he has given to his children is shown in Acts 3:2-8 when Peter and John saw the lame man sitting by the gate begging alms. Although, they had no silver or gold to offer, they had the power to give him a much better gift. Reaching out to him, they said, in the name of Jesus Christ, rise up and walk. The lame man walked and was able to leap for joy. Why, because Peter and John believed and Jesus lived in their hearts.

Pastor has told of the great advantage of having Jesus with you. So how can you possibly doubt the truth of God's word. Know for sure that Jesus died for our salvation and we are invited to come into the fold and find our way to an eternal life with our Father in heaven.

If you desire to hear the truths of God's word, we welcome you to join us at the Cove Mission of Hope. Pastor Bob Cartwright blesses us with the good news found in the word. We have services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday and 6 p.m. on Wednesday for Bible study. We are located in Lanagan, Mo. We are the church at the top of the hill with a steeple pointing souls to Calvary.

Opinions expressed are those of the author.

Religion on 04/02/2020