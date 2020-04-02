In John 14:27, Jesus said, "Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid." The trouble with the world, I'm afraid, is that it's looking for peace in all the wrong places.

On Wednesday, March 25, I sat in my truck eating lunch on a job site. The night before I had done something I had never of dreamed I would do -- call the members of the church and tell them that all services were suspended until further notice. The only Biblical comfort I could find for making those calls is found in Romans 13:1-2 where it tells us to submit to governing authorities. I can submit to this, but I can't find peace with it. I've heard the arguments and they are good ones, but they all have flaws and do not give me any peace. As I sat there, I could look around and see from 25 to 30 men working closely and all sharing one porta-john, but that is okay because according to the world, my construction job is essential, but God's church is not?

As a farmer, I could haul my cattle and gather at the sale barn because that is essential. I stopped at a large store on my way home where there were literally hundreds of people (I wanted some Crunch & Munch). That was okay; shopping is essential. If I had wanted some booze, that would be okay because, according to the world, liquor stores are essential, but God's children gathering in His house is not essential?

Some have told me I could go online and preach. What's a redneck like me know about online? I don't have a line and wouldn't know how to get on it if I did? There are thousands of preachers online already who are much better than me. That's not what we are missing.

One man told me closing churches was the wise thing to do.

Probably true, but later that day he was 14 feet in the air hanging off a ladder by one hand and on one foot using a power tool. No, he said it wasn't wise, but this is his job -- that's different. Another person said he couldn't live with himself if he were to cause a relative, a friend or a neighbor to get sick. That's true, also, but I wonder if he's told all those same people how to be saved?

In Matthew 10:28, Jesus said do not fear those who can kill the body but cannot kill the soul, but rather fear Him who is able to destroy both body and soul in hell. As a father of grown children, there is nothing more satisfying or peaceful than having all your children in your house at peace, loving one another. If only one is missing, it is still nice, but not quite the same. I believe God the Father feels the same way (Matthew 18:20).

That's what we are missing. Yes, grocery stores are essential and I thank God for the people who work there and pray for them, but Jesus also said in John 6:35, "I am the bread of life, whoever comes to me shall not hunger, and whoever believes in me shall never thirst." He is the bread of life and yes, His church is essential.

The church isn't about how many likes, views or how big the offerings are. It's about being together with Frankie, Kenny and Tyrel in our Father's house knowing the only real safety is being saved. That's peace!

Opinions expressed are those of the author.

Religion on 04/02/2020