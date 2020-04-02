This is in many ways a sad story. It's the tale of the animals that live in the meadow. You may know of that pasture for it's the field of grass that rests between the two stands of trees. It is the meadow that is nestled next to the stream and its cool waters that refresh the bunny, Seraphina, and the other animals that live in the field and in the woods.

As the spring season neared its conclusion and the warm summer months approached, the animals living in the woods and field sensed the change of seasons. The grass that grew in blades of green each spring was yellow and stiff and the leaves that hung from the branches of the trees were yellow and brittle. Where were the emerald-colored leaves of spring?

There were more spiders that spring and sometimes Seraphina watched as each eight-legged creature engineered strand upon strand of white filament until a skillfully designed web was created. It seemed to the rabbit as though there were far more webs connecting each tree branch that spring; maybe a harbinger of things to come.

The ensuing days and weeks without the sweet rain that brings relief to the summer months brought hardships to the animals; and those sufferings were felt by all, but especially so by Seraphina. The shortage of food and the sparsity and eventual end to the cool water in the creek was too much for two beautiful bunnies, Seraphina's sisters Bridgette and Daphne.

Both sisters loved the meadow so much and lived their entire life nowhere else. They met two handsome suitors and one thing led to another and, as is often the case with rabbits, the two sisters had springtime babies. The babies were so very cute but also so helpless.

Each long, hot, dry summer day came unwelcomed by those who lived in the meadow. and the dark of night brought little relief. The stale grass that was once cursed would have been welcomed in the month of July but there was none. Seraphina thought that only if the water returned to the creek maybe things would be better. She decided to leave the meadow and follow its dry rocky bed until she might learn why there was no more water.

Seraphina traveled through a never before seen land. She knew that if she thought about the unfamiliar trees, rocks and hills even for a moment she might become too afraid to go on, so she didn't allow that fear to find its way into her mind. She thought about the water. She thought about her friends in the meadow.

A full day of travel brought her to a place where the scent of water filled the air. Her nose twitched as she tried to determine the source of the odor and as her head bobbed from side to side her eyes scanned the new land for the elusive water.

There, over there was something that looked out of place. It was a large stack of tree parts; trunks, large limbs and branches. The inquisitive bunny's instincts compelled the brave explorer to further investigate the mass of wood. As she cautiously made her way to the stash of wood, she found what she had been searching for, water.

It took only a moment but Seraphina understood that this collection of material was blocking the flow of water from returning to the meadow and to the animals that called the meadow home. But how had it come to be there and an even more pressing question came into her mind. What could be done to let the water pass?

"Hello, what do you think of my home?" The beaver asked as he walked onto the banks of the pond created by the wooden blockage.

"Oh, did you make this wretched creation that stops the water?"

"Did you say wretched? Yes," he answered.

"I'm a beaver and beavers make dams which become their homes and I'm particularly proud of this, as you put it, wretched creation. My name is Marcus, what's yours?"

"I'm called Seraphina. I'm a rabbit."

"So I see," Marcus replied.

"I'm sorry if I bruised your feelings but let me explain," said Seraphina.

Seraphina got directly to the purpose of her journey.

"This dam has taken away the water from the creek that meanders along the edge of the meadow. The animals that live there are thirsty and some are sick."

"I'm sorry to hear that, but I'm a beaver and beavers build dams and dams stop the water from filling creeks."

"But why do you need such a large home? Why can't you let some of the water pass so the ones below can survive?"

Marcus thought about her question.

"Well, I saw the spiders weaving their webs, the yellow grass and the dry leaves on the trees. Those were signs of a rainless summer, so I thought I needed to stop all of the water. That's what beavers do."

"But Marcus, couldn't you let some of the water pass so we might have enough to live? The rains will come back as they always do and till then you will still have more than enough."

"I hadn't considered the needs of the animals in the meadow and perhaps I was selfish. Maybe I am hoarding something that others need and I suppose I really don't require all of the water."

"Would you let some of the water pass? We are so very thirsty."

Marcus spoke in quiet tones and it seemed to Seraphina that he was sorry for the way he placed his own well-being above the needs of the other animals, his friends.

"It will be contrary to my nature but, yes, I will allow some of the precious water to fill the creek. I will carry away some of the logs from the dam and the water will return to the creek by the woods. I hope my friends can forgive me but I only did what nature compelled me to do."

"Thank you," Seraphina spoke to the beaver. "The summer has been so hard for the animals, my friends living below the dam, but now that you have decided to share your bounty of water with everyone life will be better. I must return to the meadow before dark lest the foxes and bobcats eat me. Goodbye, and thank you."

"Goodbye, Seraphina."

Even before the bunny got to the meadow, the banks were crowded with raccoons, squirrels and rabbits. The meadow would once more be a good place to live, but greed and lack of concern for others sometimes brings tragedy.

Thirsty from her journey, Seraphina joined her friends on the edge of the creek. As she filled her mouth with the best water ever she heard the voice of her friend, Roberta the raccoon.

"Look, Seraphina, the water has returned to the stream. Isn't it wonderful?"

"It is. Now everyone that lives here can share the water and life will be just as it once was."

"Seraphina," Roberta spoke. "I must sadly share with you the most terrible news. Your sisters Bridgette and Daphne tried so hard to feed their bunnies, but without water and grass to eat; well they were so very sick."

Now some think that rabbits don't feel sadness when other rabbits die, but they do.

"And the babies; what about the babies?"

"They were so young and without their mommas; well you know without their mommas. If only there had been water."

It was difficult for Marcus to ignore his inherent instincts to gather more than he required and hoard more water than needed for a home but, in the end, he realized something. It was far better to share the bounties of the meadow and stream with his friends in the meadow than to act selfishly.

I told you that this was a sad story, but that's only partly true. Life is full of sad stories, and for each of us and for every animal sad stories seem to come into and out of our lives more often than we would care to imagine. But there are also stories of hope.

For Seraphina and the other animals living in the meadow, that summer without rain was hard, but there was hope that the next summer would be better.

Yes, the actions of beavers are often dictated by instinct, "beaver behavior," if you will.

We, as humans, are also born with primordial instinctual habits, "human nature," which have been passed down from our most distant of ancestors. However, and this differentiates us from beavers, we can push our instincts aside, the need to gather to accumulate, and the most basic instinct, the instinct for self-preservation. We, as people, are not beavers and must behave like conscientious members of a society.

When life is difficult, take no more than you need and consider the plight of our friends, our neighbors. Be human and always remember a better summer is coming. There can you see it? It's just beyond the rainbow; look there.

Stan Fine is a retired police officer and Verizon Security Department investigator who, after retiring in 2006, moved from Tampa, Fla., to Noel, Mo. Stan's connection to Noel can be traced back to his grandparents who lived most of their lives there. Stan began writing after the passing of his wife Robin in 2013. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

Editorial on 04/02/2020