Peggy Lue North

April 16, 1938

March 17, 2020

Peggy Lue North, 81, of Jay, Okla., died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at her home.

She was born to Leslie and Leucille (Rodgers) Pollan, April 16, 1938, in Grove, Okla. She married Walter North Jr., Feb. 28, 1959. She was a homemaker. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Southwest City, Mo., and enjoyed reading and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and a sister, Mary Jo Seaton.

Survivors are her three sisters, Mildred (Norman) of Oronogo, Mo., Linda (Larry) and Bobbie Doublehead, all of Grove.

No formal services are planned.

Evelyon Oxner

June 8, 1935

March 23, 2020

Evelyon Oxner died Monday, March 23, 2020.

She was born June 8, 1935. Her profession as a nurse was life-long giving.

A celebration of life will be held in Houston, Texas, this spring or early summer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Concordia Activities, 1 Concordia Drive, Bella Vista, AR 72715.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Obits on 04/02/2020