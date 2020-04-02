Sign in
OATS Transit -- Schedule For McDonald County by Staff Report | April 2, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.
April 2020 McDonald County OATS Transit Schedule

As OATS Transit continues to adjust to the covid-19 crisis, we are only offering essential service trips at this time. We are limiting the number of individuals on our buses to facilitate social distancing, and drivers are cleaning buses on a routine basis.

The essential trips only service will remain in effect until further notice.

Individuals can call the OATS Transit office at 417-887-9272 or 800-770-6287 for information on local service.

Visit our website at www.oatstransit.org/health for updated information on this topic.

OATS Transit provides transportation for the rural general public, individuals with disabilities and senior citizens. For more information about how to ride, please visit www.oatstransit.org and click on the Bus Schedules tab to see the schedule for each county.

