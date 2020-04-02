A bond issue being promoted by the Neosho School District has taken a back burner to the current ongoing health crisis.

With the official postponement of the April 2020 election, leaders are refocusing their efforts to the covid-19 outbreak.

The bond issue would have affected Goodman residents, whose students are part of the Neosho School District.

"Our number one priority right now is the well-being of our students, team, and community," Superintendent Jim Cummins posted online in an announcement. "It was becoming more difficult to push out information regarding the ballot measure in light of the more urgent matter of the school closure due to the covid-19 outbreak. Therefore, we will suspend efforts to inform the public of the projects included in the ballot measure and the merits of said projects."

Neosho School District is committed to The Next Step projects and Prop C waiver, the many volunteers who have campaigned for the ballot measure and the future of the Neosho community.

"We also respect the uncertainty that is facing Neosho residents and businesses at the moment," he said.

"When we believe the time is right, we will re-engage our patrons in an effort to provide the necessary information for our community to make an informed decision," Cummins said. "Right now we ask that you partner with us in rallying against this virus and keeping our community safe."

In February, Goodman Elementary principal Samantha Hamilton spoke to Goodman residents at a Goodman City Council meeting in support of the bond issue, which would support building a FEMA shelter for four schools in the district, a performing arts center, multipurpose end zone facility, NHS maintenance, salary schedule improvements and expansion of early childhood. "The Next Step" is a ballot measure that will include a Proposition C waiver and a levy increase to fund about $22 million worth of projects for the Neosho School District.

Officials had proposed an increase of $0.59 per $100 of assessed valuation, according to the Neosho School District's website.

Hamilton said that the Neosho School District has invested $5 million in the new Goodman Elementary School after the former school was destroyed in the April 2017 tornado. Insurance paid $7.3 million for the $12 million facility, which features state-of-the-art design, ingenuity and 21st-century thinking, Hamilton said. The current FEMA shelter at the school is large enough for all the children and the community, she added.

She encouraged those in attendance to support the bond issue, saying that the Neosho School District had definitely helped the Goodman Community after the devastating tornado.

