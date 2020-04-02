White Horse Enterprise, LLC to Samantha Ruby. Patterson Heights Subdivision. Blk. 18, Lot 3 and Lot 4. McDonald County, Mo.

Dustin Cooper to Kristie Gibson and Ronnie Gibson. Sec. 22, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Tracy Jackson and Ronald Jackson to Marlena Corina Mendez and Jorge A. Ortiz Ramos. Sec. 28, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Owen Gibson and Minnie Gibson Revocable Trust and Trustee Owen Gibson to Owen Gibson Revocable Trust. Fred McGahan. Lot 16. McDonald County, Mo.

Owen Gibson and Minnie Gibson Revocable Trust and Trustee Owen Gibson. Erie Station. Blk. 2, Lot 14 through Lot 18. Burke's Addition to Noel. Blk. 1, Lot 17. Patterson Heights Subdivision. Blk. 17, Lot 1 through Lot 3. Doty's Addition to Anderson. Blk. 3, Lot 8. Sulphur Wells City. Blk. 11, Lot 6 and Lot 7. Fairview Heights. Blk. C, Lot 19 through Lot 22. Chapman's Addition. Blk. 6, Lot 6 and Lot 7. Sec. 13, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Jose L. Martinez and Brenda C. Martinez to Taylor D. Cozad. Sec. 7, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. Meadow Brook Estates. Blk. 2, Lot 3. McDonald County, Mo.

Sarah Breckinridge to Rebecca Adams and Raymond Adams. Fairview Heights. Blk. C, Lot 1 through Lot 4. McDonald County, Mo.

Leslie Renee McDaniel to Dierdre Gentile. Sec. 2, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Charles Patterson, Scott Leonard, Rebecca Leonard, Vickie Watkins, Anita Patterson, Jerry Patterson, Mark Alambaugh, Billie Alambaugh and Charlotte Walker to Torrey Kyle Herd and Jason Cordell Davis. Sec. 5, Twp. 22, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Tom Yeargain Jr. to James L. Yaws II and Angela D. Yeargain. Sec. 9, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Belva Sue Testerman and Ronald L. Testerman to Ronald L. Testerman and Belva Sue Testerman Revocable Trust. Sec. 33, Twp. 22, Rge. 33., Sec. 34, Twp. 22, Rge. 33, and Sec. 35, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

