Mayor David Blake informed the Southwest City's board of aldermen, during the regular meeting on Tuesday, March 24, that he has chosen to temporarily delay repairs to the Honey Creek dam in order to preserve funds in the event of continued pandemic procedures depleting city resources.

The council also instated Ordinance No. 618, formally declaring a State of Emergency in Southwest City in regards to covid-19.

Departmental Reports

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to two motor vehicle accidents, four medical calls and one fire alarm, conducted traffic once, extinguished one outdoor fire and provided mutual aid to agencies extinguishing structure fires twice.

Mayor Blake inquired about the progress of updates to the fire station. Clark said it should be repaired within the month.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported, since the last meeting, the department has issued two tickets, assisted with two lock-outs, took one report and provided assistance to neighboring agencies twice.

Public Works Director Shane Clark said the street department has been preparing lawnmowers for spring, and the water department repaired a leak at 818 S. Main Street.

Clark asked about mowing Blankenship Park. He said the staff usually waits until the annual Easter Egg Hunt to cut the grass but asked permission to move forward with mowing due to the likelihood of cancellation. The council agreed to proceed with mowing.

Clark also reported that a new roof has been installed on the concession stand at Blankenship Park and repairs to the pavilion have been completed.

"We'll be ready for those ballplayers if we can open the door to them," Blake said.

City Clerk Krystal Austen reported that the annual audit will be conducted remotely this year due to the covid-19 pandemic. She said close to 90% of the information had already been submitted, so the city is in a good place to finish the audit in a timely manner.

New Business

Aaron Maxville, summer ball director, approached the council to inquire about the future of this year's ball season.

"Are you guys thinking we're gonna be able to play ball later on or do you think we'll have to cancel the program this year?" he asked.

Mayor Blake said he has not officially heard any plans to cancel the program this year but practices have been delayed in the best interest of the players and public.

Maxville also reported that 40 players have signed up this season.

In other business, the council:

• Approved Austen's purchase request for office supplies in the amount $713.65;

• Amended the Police and Senior Center Budgets;

• Established an updated travel policy for city employees, outlining mileage and per diem rates;

• Paid bills in the amount of $24,741.39.

General News on 04/02/2020