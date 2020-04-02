Division I

The following cases were filed:

Dustin M. Tolbert vs. Rachel L. Stamps. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Trevor L. Reinke. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Shannon W. Barwick. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Melinda S. Webb. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Benjamin Jacob Madden. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Angelique C. Duncan. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jared H. Campbell. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Johnathan K. Carlin. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Eric M. Alston. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Cody A. Cade. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

James W. Kappelmeier. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Brandi N. Montgomery. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Barbara Clark. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jennifer D. Ramos. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Cory D. Qualls. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

Allen W. Beck vs. Heidi M. Beck. Judgment of dissolution.

Michael D. Simmons vs. Kimberly S. Mills. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Ryan Thomas Bowen. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Wendell L. Bunch. Failed to register non-resident commercial motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $130.50.

Melissa L. Burns. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Hunter Cauy Colville. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Daniel Z. Desangiago. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Hunter G. King. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Cory D. Qualls. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Jennifer D. Ramos. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Discover Bank vs. Billy Morris. Breach of contract.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Carey Verbryck. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Jody Francisco. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Sandy Richardson. Suit on account.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Sophie E. Smith et al. Unlawful detainer.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Travis E. Barbee et al. Unlawful detainer.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Lisa Madewell. Contract -- other.

Fort Smith HMA, LLC vs. Brittany Holland. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Brittany Spencer et al. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Ronda Young. Suit on account.

Siloam Springs Arkansas Hospital vs. Emlain Joel. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. David Ruark. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Peggy Thompson. Suit on account.

TD Bank USA vs. Doua Yang. Suit on account.

Anglin Family Investments, LLP vs. Ted Baggett. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Steven E. Lothes. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely.

Farrah Danielle Russo. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely.

Michael D. Simmons. Failed to yield after stopping to vehicle that entered intersection/so close to cause hazard.

Candice Denise Morris. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Melissa C. Rodgers. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Henry Bridgeford. Murder, armed criminal action and kidnapping.

Ricky W. Couch. DWI -- alcohol.

Crystal Hahn. Property damage.

Roberto E. Ramirez. Forgery.

The following cases were heard:

Webcollex, LLC vs. Mark S. Alexander. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Tower Loan of Missouri vs. Chad Barton. Promissory note. Judgment for plaintiff.

Second Round, LLC vs. Jocelyn C. Gariola. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Joseph Laxton. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Maxwell Mace. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Raquel Montero et al. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank vs. John L. Remington. Contract -- other. Judgment for plaintiff.

Corner Stone Bank vs. Deanne L. Rodarmel. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Jaymie Serr. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Johnny Vaughan. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Silvestre Benhumea Gonzalez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Kimberly L. Beye. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Marc Lemeur. Driving while revoked/suspended, failure to register motor vehicle, exceeded posted speed limit and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Fine of $1,000.

Steven E. Lothes. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely. Guilty plea. Fine of $135.50.

Jaime Munoz Lule. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Cory D. Qualls. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Mason W. Schrader. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop. Guilty plea. Two years of unsupervised probation.

Eva Liz Villanueva. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Felonies:

Brandi Crosby. Burglary and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Seven years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Krysta Fitzer. Burglary and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Jacob Tyler Thurston. Assault. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

