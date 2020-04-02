As coronavirus cases rise rapidly in the state, McDonald County has only two reported cases.

On March 27 the McDonald County Health Department reported the second case of covid-19 in the county. The person has been under self-quarantine and it is a travel-related case.

McDonald County Emergency Management Agency director Gregg Sweeten said the state is still under an order of social distancing guidelines, which includes limiting gatherings to 10 people or less and keeping a 6-foot distance from people. He said the order expires this week and Gov. Mike Parson will decide by the end of the week how long to extend the guidelines, whether for 30 or 60 days.

Sweeten said he believes residents of McDonald County are following social distancing guidelines.

"I believe they are. I know people are staying home to a certain extent. There's not a lot of cars. I think people are paying attention, so, hopefully, that will keep our numbers down here. I think people in rural areas pay more attention than those in urban or metropolitan areas may," he said.

He added, "McDonald County Health Department director Paige Behm and I are having weekly meetings with our county commissioners and keeping them apprised. There's a lot going on in the background."

On March 26, McDonald County Schools superintendent Mark Stanton said in a letter on the district's website that the closure of the school district would last through April 24. All extra and co-curricular activities are impacted, and buildings are closed to the public and non-essential personnel.

The website also announced the beginning of the district's Alternative Method of Instruction (AMI) plan. Families should watch the district's website each day for a challenge and post their students' responses.

On Monday, the website encouraged students to journal about this time, saying historians will write about it.

In state news, on March 27 Parson began mobilizing the Missouri National Guard to assist in the state's covid-19 response.

A news release from the governor's office read, "The guard will play a major role in supporting state and community operations, including potential support for covid-19 testing and transporting equipment and supplies," Gov. Parson said. "I want to be clear -- this is not about putting Missouri under martial law. This is a planning stage operation to provide more assistance to the people of Missouri and increase our capacity to deploy resources quickly."

On March 26, President Donald Trump approved Parson's request for a federal major disaster declaration for the state of Missouri.

On the national stage, President Trump announced Sunday that social distancing guidelines will be extended through April 30.

On Tuesday afternoon, cases of covid-19 in Missouri had reached a total of 1,327 with 14 total deaths. In the U.S., cases reached 177,452 on Tuesday afternoon, while worldwide cases reached 838,061.

