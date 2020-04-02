Jan. 29

• Commissioners discussed Antioch Cemetery Road -- a currently unnamed road off Highway KK. The road has been maintained by McDonald County but has not been formally named. For the county to receive fuel tax funds for maintenance of said road, it is necessary that the road be named for identification by McDonald County 911.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $590,344.26;

Feb. 3

• Due to inclement weather, the Courthouse was closed and the Commission did not meet.

Feb. 10

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $90,269.30.

Feb. 12

• Commissioners were out of the office due to a required annual Commissioner meeting.

Feb. 19

• Commissioner John Bunch and Road and Bridge Foreman, Jerry Mullins, reviewed projects on Atkins Road and the Elkhorn Bridge, east of Anderson.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $93,225.38.

March 2

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $397,967.58.

March 11

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $111,772.48.

March 16

• Health Department director Paige Behm and Emergency Management director Gregg Sweeten met with the Commission to discuss coronavirus updates within McDonald County.

In an effort to protect the public health workforce of McDonald County, the Commission will implement that the following services will become drive-through only immediately: birth and death certificates, medications and immunizations for injuries only. WIC services will be provided via telephone.

March 20

• In an attempt to be proactive against the spread of covid-19, Commissioners met with all officeholders and supervisors to discuss updates on the covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent steps McDonald County is taking to protect the health and welfare of all county employees, residents and their families.

Effective Monday, March 23, the McDonald County Courthouse, Courthouse Annex, Emergency Management and Health Department will remain locked to the public. Employees will continue to report for work at normal hours for each employee. All employees will enter the Courthouse through the east door and will have temperature and O2 levels taken prior to being allowed into the buildings in the morning, and again in the afternoon.

The public will only be allowed into the courthouse after contacting the office with which they have business, answering a few questions and being escorted inside by courthouse security.

All offices are encouraged to conduct business by telephone, email, fax or curbside. Only persons with immediate business that can only be handled face-to-face will be allowed escorted entrance in county buildings. Officeholders are encouraged to decide whether they want to conduct any curbside services.

• Emergency Management director Gregg Sweeten spoke to the Commission regarding a Proclamation for Declaration of State of Emergency for McDonald County. After some discussion, Commissioner David Holloway motioned to accept the Proclamation for Declaration of State of Emergency for McDonald County for 30 days, or until it is rescinded or extended. The motion passed unanimously.

