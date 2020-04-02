This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

March 3

Lee Michael Hankins, 39, no address given, burglary and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Travis Dale McAnally, 38, no address given, burglary

Sam Pa III, 57, Noel, out-of-state fugitive

March 4

Nick Marteen Dick, 31, Jay, Okla., probation violation

March 5

Adrian Jacobo, 27, Southwest City, animal at-large

Devon Debo Wolfe, 26, Southwest City, burglary, theft/stealing and unlawful possession of a firearm

March 6

Heather Lynne Ballowe, 28, Pineville, operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility

Tyler Matthew Parmele, 25, Sulphur Springs, Ark., out-of-state fugitive, driving while (license) revoked/suspended and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

March 7

Brandon Andrew, 19, Noel, driving while (license) revoked/suspended, failure to dim lights, and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Dwayne Wilburn Bland, 41, Fayetteville, Ark., driving while (license) revoked/suspended and exceeded posted speed limit

Marc Edward Lemeur, 59, Goodman, failure to register motor vehicle, driving while (license) revoked/suspended, exceeded posted speed limit, failed to yield to emergency vehicle sounding audible siren signal/displaying lighted visible red/blue light

Jessica Jo Walrath, 24, Noel, theft/stealing

