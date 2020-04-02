This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
March 3
Lee Michael Hankins, 39, no address given, burglary and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Travis Dale McAnally, 38, no address given, burglary
Sam Pa III, 57, Noel, out-of-state fugitive
March 4
Nick Marteen Dick, 31, Jay, Okla., probation violation
March 5
Adrian Jacobo, 27, Southwest City, animal at-large
Devon Debo Wolfe, 26, Southwest City, burglary, theft/stealing and unlawful possession of a firearm
March 6
Heather Lynne Ballowe, 28, Pineville, operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility
Tyler Matthew Parmele, 25, Sulphur Springs, Ark., out-of-state fugitive, driving while (license) revoked/suspended and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
March 7
Brandon Andrew, 19, Noel, driving while (license) revoked/suspended, failure to dim lights, and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Dwayne Wilburn Bland, 41, Fayetteville, Ark., driving while (license) revoked/suspended and exceeded posted speed limit
Marc Edward Lemeur, 59, Goodman, failure to register motor vehicle, driving while (license) revoked/suspended, exceeded posted speed limit, failed to yield to emergency vehicle sounding audible siren signal/displaying lighted visible red/blue light
Jessica Jo Walrath, 24, Noel, theft/stealing
