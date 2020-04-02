RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Four-year seniors on the McDonald County High School baseball team have had their season delayed until at least April 27. From left to right are Sampson Boles, Kameron Hopkins, Cade Smith, Koby McAlister and Omar Manuel.

Those most affected by the delay of the start of spring sports at McDonald County High School are the seniors on the four spring sports offered at MCHS. Below baseball seniors give their thoughts on the situation.

All interviews were done by either text, email or phone.

1. How do you feel about postponing the start of the season?

Sampson Boles -- It's depressing to know that my last year ever playing baseball won't even be a full season.

Cade Smith -- I feel postponing the start of the season is very unfortunate, but I understand the measures definitely need to be taken to ensure covid-19 doesn't spread. Whether those measures should be this extreme or not, I don't know.

Kameron Hopkins -- It doesn't feel real. I had heard the possibilities but never really thought it could get this bad. You never expect something like this to happen, especially in your senior year.

Jackson Behm -- It's a rough start to my senior year, but we gotta just roll with the punches.

Koby McAlister -- I feel terrible because I am afraid that we won't have a season.

2. What did you think when it was announced that spring sports were postponed and not canceled?

Boles -- At first I was upset but, the more I think about it, I'm glad that there is still a chance I could have part of a season.

Smith -- I was definitely happy and relieved that the season wasn't completely canceled, but knowing that it's still a possibility gives me time to prepare my mind for the worst.

Hopkins -- I was relieved to hear that. Though it was bad news, it could have been a lot worse. It gave me a little more hope than before, though anything is possible.

Behm -- It was better to be postponed than canceled.

McAlister -- I thought that we still have a chance to play our senior year, but if school gets canceled it won't matter.

3. What are you doing to stay prepared for the season when it starts?

Boles -- Every day I am doing some sort of conditioning to help (make) sure I am in shape for when the season starts back up again. I am also playing catch with myself to keep my arm healthy and ready to pitch.

Smith -- Coach Burgi is definitely doing a great job as our leader by giving us some stuff to do every day while we aren't able to practice together. As pitchers, we'll need to be throwing pretty regularly to keep our arms in shape, but this season is really going to be what we make it. At this point, there are so many things that are screwing up our season. We don't have anything else to lose, knowing that our season could go down the drain at any moment.

Hopkins -- I'm trying to keep my mindset positive for the season and until said otherwise come back ready to play.

Behm -- I have been practicing and staying in good physical condition.

McAlister -- I am staying on the grind and doing what I can with what I have.

4. Kansas and Oklahoma have announced they were closing all schools for the rest of the year. Are you worried Missouri will do the same and how disappointed would you be not to have a senior season?

Boles -- I try not to think about us having our school year and season canceled, but if it were I definitely wouldn't take it lightly. It is hard knowing that I put in 12 years of hard work and dedication into this amazing sport and realizing that I may never get to finish my last season.

Smith -- I do fear that our school year and our baseball season (are) being canceled. Obviously, it would be heartbreaking if we lost our last chance to play baseball to something we can't control. Last year was a pretty terrible one for me, not being able to throw. That made me look forward to this year even more. No one would expect a high school athlete to only be able to play a sport they love for the first two years of their career. That's exactly what might happen to me. Right now all I can do is keep my eyes in front.

Hopkins -- I did not think it would get bad enough for some schools to cancel the rest of the year. Until this year I, and I'm sure many others have treated the phrase, "Play as if it's your last time to play" as a good motivator but not completely taken it too seriously. If this year has taught me anything so far, it's that the future is unpredictable. You have no idea what's going to happen a month, a week or even a day ahead, so you might as well play every game like it is your last because this year, especially, it could be. I would be extremely disappointed to not play baseball my senior year. Senior year will most likely be the last time I play baseball before I'm on to starting my life. For that to be taken away and not being able to get it back would be devastating. For the time being, all we can do is stay positive. There is nothing we can do to prevent anything that happens between now and the end of this school year.

Behm -- Yes, I'm worried. Yes, I would be disappointed, but there is nothing we can do about it.

McAlister -- Realistically, since we have more cases of this virus, I think it's only a matter of time before they close school. Disappointed would be an understatement beyond measure if I did not get to play and experience my last season of baseball.

These interviews were completed before the McDonald County School district extended the closing of schools until April 27.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association put out a release on March 24, noting the association is still working and planning on a shortened spring sports season.

