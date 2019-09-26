At Cornerstone Bank, we've been part of the community for more than a century. Located in the far Southwest corner of McDonald County, Missouri, The Cornerstone Bank got its start in the small farm town of Southwest City in April 1898.

Since that time, we've been proud to do our part for hard-working members of our community. We salute the poultry industry as it grows and expands, and are pleased to support farmers, workers and businesses with their financial goals. We consider our loyal customers part of the family and we continue to strive to better meet their needs.

