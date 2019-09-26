Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press A homemade salsa contest, set for Saturday, will help boost I'm Your Huckleberry Animal Rescue and Rehoming. The contest is open to anyone who wishes to participate, said organizer Debbie Parnell. Those who wish to bring their salsa to compete for a prize will not be charged an entry fee. Those who wish to taste-test should bring chips and a good appetite, she said. Attendees may purchase dog and cat items, as well as homemade ice cream and tacos. The event will take place at Ponderosa Campground in Pineville.

The salsa tasting, part of a fundraiser for I'm Your Huckleberry Animal Rescue and Rehoming, is open to anyone who wishes to participate, said organizer Debbie Parnell.

Parnell, Ponderosa Campground manager and Huckleberry volunteer, said the event will host a variety of activities, food and items that are sure to entice those who support dogs and cats.

All the proceeds will benefit I'm Your Huckleberry, she said.

The salsa theme seemed to fit for the event, Parnell said, because of the time of year. "It's garden harvest time," she said. "My sister usually processes her tomatoes about now."

The event, which begins at 10 a.m., will feature numerous items for sale. Thanks to a generous vendor, many new -- and a few gently used items -- will be for sale. Dog bowls, collars, harnesses, cat litter boxes, cat toys, cat collars and more will be offered, Parnell said.

Those who wish to bring their salsa to compete for a prize will not be charged an entry fee. Those who wish to taste-test should bring chips and a good appetite, she said.

The campground will sell tacos and homemade ice cream. The salsa taste-testing will begin at noon and conclude at 1, but those who attend can snack until the food is gone, Parnell said.

Parnell's high school friend, a Walmart vendor, donated a number of items. Almost all are brand-new, she said. Anyone who is interested in purchasing a harness or a collar should measure their dog before they come to the event, she added.

I'm Your Huckleberry is an animal rescue and rehoming nonprofit that serves McDonald County. The group of volunteers seeks more to join the ranks. In particular, people are needed to help foster dogs and cats, even if it's only for one night, she said.

Spay Arkansas, which offers discounted rates for spaying and neutering, has tremendously helped out Huckleberry rescue, she said.

"Spaying and neutering save lives," she said.

Parnell has helped mules, donkeys and recently, 15 cats. Volunteering with Huckleberry is an interest close to her heart.

She hopes McDonald County neighbors will come shop, enjoy some salsa and help out the nonprofit.

For information, call Parnell at 479-236-7210.

