Homestyle Chicken and Biscuits

• 1 can cream of chicken soup

• 1/4 cup milk

• 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

• 3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

• 1 bag (16 oz.) frozen vegetable combination (broccoli, cauliflower, carrots)

• 3 cups cooked, cubed chicken

• 1 package refrigerated biscuits (10)

Stir the soup, milk, pepper, and cheese in a 13 x 9x 2-inch shallow baking dish. Stir in the vegetables and chicken.

Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. Stir.

Top with the biscuits. Bake for 15 more minutes or until the biscuits are golden.

-- Erin Pagel

Easy Spanish Chicken

• chicken pieces (legs, thighs, breasts)

• chile powder

• lime juice

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Wash chicken thoroughly. Lay out chicken on baking dish.

Squeeze lime juice over chicken thoroughly, then sprinkle chile powder on it.

Put in oven and bake.

(2-3 pieces with bone for 40 minutes, boneless for 15 minutes. 4-5 pieces with bone for 45 minutes, boneless for 18 minutes. 6-8 pieces with bone for 20 minutes, boneless for 24 minutes.)

-- Jayme Milligan

Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo

• 8 oz. package linguine, uncooked

• 1 cup broccoli flowerets

• 2 tablespoons butter

• 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, cubed

• 1 can cream of mushroom soup

• 1/2 cup milk

• 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Cook linguine according to package directions; add broccoli during the last 4 minutes of cooking time.

Drain, set aside.

Heat butter in a 12-inch skillet, add chicken.

Heat until juices run clear when chicken is pierced with a fork, reduce heat.

Stir in soup, milk, cheese, pepper and linguine mixture, heat through.

-- Erin Pagel

Orange Chicken

• 1 chicken

• 1 cup orange juice

• 1 cup dry white wine

•1/2 cup raisins

• 1/2 cup sliced almonds

• 1 tablespoon sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

• salt and pepper to taste

Brown the cut-up chicken in a little bit of hot oil.

Place chicken in a shallow baking dish.

Mix the other ingredients together and pour over the chicken.

Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes, basting as it bakes.

-- Louine Gardner

Mexican Chicken and Rice

• 1 tablespoon oil

• 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, cubed

• 1 small onion

• 1 small green pepper, chopped

• 1 package (10 oz.) frozen sweet corn, thawed

• 1 cup chicken broth

• 1 cup mild salsa

• 1 1/2 cups Minute Original Instant Rice

• 1/2 cup (2 oz.) shredded cheddar cheese

Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high heat.

Add chicken, onion and pepper.

Cook and stir until chicken is cooked through.

Add corn, broth and salsa. Bring to boil.

Stir in rice, cover.

Cook for 25 minutes.

Remove from heat. Let stand 5 minutes.

Fluff with fork and sprinkle with cheese. Cover.

Let stand 2 minutes or until cheese melts.

-- Delores Fitts

Chicken Tortilla Bake

• 3 cups shredded, cooked chicken

• 2 cans (4 oz. each) chopped green chiles

• 1 cup chicken broth

• 1 can cream of mushroom soup

• 1 can cream of chicken soup

• 1 small, finely chopped onion

• 10 corn tortillas

• 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese (divided)

Combine chicken, chiles, broth, soups and onion in bowl.

Warm tortillas in the microwave according to package directions.

Layer half of the tortillas on the bottom of a greased, 13 x 9-inch baking pan, cutting to fit pan if desired.

Top with half the chicken mixture and half the shredded cheese.

Repeat layers.

Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

-- Louine Gardner

Chicken and Dumpling Casserole

• 1/2 cup chopped onion

• 1/2 cup chopped celery

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 1/4 cup butter or margarine

• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

• 2 teaspoons sugar

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon dried basil

• 1/2 teaspoon pepper

• 4 cups chicken broth

• 1 package (10 oz.) frozen green peas

• 4 cups cubed, cooked chicken

In a large saucepan, saute onion, celery and garlic in butter until tender.

Add flour, sugar, salt, basil, pepper and broth. Bring to boil.

Add peas and cook for 5 minutes, stirring constantly.

Stir in chicken.

Pour into a greased 13 x 9 x 2-inch baking dish.

For dumplings, combine biscuit mix and basil in a bowl. Stir in milk with a fork until moistened.

Drop, by tablespoonfuls, (12 dumplings) onto casserole.

Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

Cover and bake 10 more minutes or until dumplings are done.

-- Stephanie Martin

Crockpot Chicken and Dumplings

• 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

• 2 tablespoons butter

• 2 cans cream of chicken soup

• 1 onion, chopped

• 2 medium carrots, chopped

• 2 ribs celery, chopped

• spice to taste

• 1 package of biscuits

Put all ingredients in crockpot, except biscuits. Cook 5-6 hours on high.

30 minutes before serving, tear biscuits into pieces and drop into a slow cooker.

Cook for 30 more minutes.

-- Roger Crumley

Hot (or Cold) Chicken Salad

• 2 cups cubed, cooked chicken

• 2 cups thinly sliced celery

• 2 cups croutons

• 1 cup mayonnaise or salad dressing

• 1/2 cup chopped or slivered almonds, toasted

• 2 tablespoons lemon juice

• 2 teaspoons instant minced onion

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 cup sliced water chestnuts

• 1/2 cup shredded cheddar or swiss cheese

Hot:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine all ingredients except for 1 cup of the croutons and cheese.

Spoon the mixture into a 9-inch baking dish.

Sprinkle with remaining croutons and cheese.

Bake 10-15 minutes or until bubbly.

Cold:

Combine all ingredients, omitting cheese and croutons.

-- Louine Gardner

