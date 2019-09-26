Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press Sophia Spencer, the great-granddaughter of Goodman Mayor Greg and Rhonda Richmond, takes a closer look at her new "tattoo" during a past Ozark Orchard Festival.

The best way to sell a pie is to taste it. That's what Linda "Granny" Gill believes. The Goodman baker will have some of her home-baked goodies for sale at the Ozark Orchard Festival this Saturday.

Gill plans to donate some items for the silent auction, but also plans to sell some goodies -- straight from her kitchen -- for those who have a sweet tooth.

This is Gill's first foray as a vendor at the festival. She and her cousin, Linda Jean Talley, plan to team up to showcase the homemade freshness.

"I'm ready to introduce a smaller version of my items so more people can have a taste without buying the whole pie, cakes or cookies."

She hopes by offering smaller portions, new customers will become fans.

"I'm making some regular size pies and cakes, but I also am making a one-person size of fruit, pecan and soft cream with meringue pies."

Business has been good over the last year, but Gill hopes to grow her business even more by showcasing baked goods on Saturday.

Gill will be among the vendors at the Ozark Orchard Festival, a family-friendly event for all ages.

The event will feature live music, a free lunch, activities for children and lots of family fun for neighbors of all ages.

The fourth annual festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Goodman ballfield.

Admission and parking are free.

Officials also are planning to erect a large tent to provide much-needed shade, said Goodman mayor Greg Richmond.

From bouncy houses to a 50/50 pot and petting zoo, organizers are lining up games and activities for neighbors of all ages.

His Table Ministry will offer a free lunch, Richmond said. Donations will be accepted.

Richmond launched the idea four years ago. He wanted the city to host an event that would bring together the community for a day of fun but didn't cost families a lot of money.

The festival celebrates the heritage of the area, which was known for acres and acres of apples and provided a great economic impact. Many volunteers, including city employees, work hard to make the festival happen.

Neighbors enjoy coming to the festival to let their children have fun while enjoying a great lunch and visiting with others.

Volunteers are needed to help with the festival, from serving food to helping with children's activities to providing musical entertainment.

For information or to volunteer, call City Hall at 417-364-7316.

