Ruth E. Eberley

May 13, 1916

Sept. 20, 2019

Ruth E. Eberley, 103, of Noel, Mo., died peacefully at the McDonald County Living Center in Anderson, Mo., Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

She was born in Major County, Okla., May 13, 1916, to William and Laura (Howerton) Baker. She married Phillip Wesley Eberley. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening and traveling. She was a member of the Lanagan Baptist Church in Lanagan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Phillip Eberley; siblings, Verda Bishop, Neva Jansen and Bill Baker; and two grandsons, Steven Eberley and Jeffery Dwayne Eberley.

She is survived by her children, Lavilla Sherman (Wayne), Phillip Eberley (Susie), Jerald Eberley (Wilma) and Gary Eberley (Jody); and 16 grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services were held Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lanagan Cemetery in Lanagan, with Pastor Earl Willoughby officiating.

Opal June Hatfield

Nov. 17, 1932

Sept. 16, 2019

Opal June Hatfield, 86, of Noel, Mo., died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at her home.

She was born Nov. 17, 1932, to Everett and Junetta (Kirk) Duncan. She married William Edward Hatfield on March 29, 1957, at Southwest City, Mo. She was a bank cashier and worked for the Noel State Bank. She was a member of the Noel United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Hatfield; her parents; a brother, Eldon Lee Duncan; a sister, Melba Jane Duncan; and baby brother, Duncan.

Survivors are her children, Debbie Dolence, Tami Cobb (Eb), Scott Hatfield; five grandchildren; and siblings, Juanita Cook, Danny Duncan.

Funeral services were held Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Noel United Methodist Church with Pastor Mark Kailbourn officiating. Burial followed in the Southwest City Cemetery in Southwest City, Mo.

Sandra Louise Nunley Hobbs

Feb. 1, 1954

Sept. 22, 2019

Sandra Louise Nunley Hobbs, 65, of Anderson, Mo., died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

She was born Feb. 1, 1954, to Joan (Croddy) and Bobby (Bill) Nunley. She was a graduate of McDonald County High School. She married Larry Dean Hobbs March 26, 1972. She spent her life raising her children and working in the high school cafeteria for several years. She enjoyed tending her flowers, cooking, and bargain shopping.

She was preceded in death by her infant son, Brandon Wade; and father, Bobby Gene Nunley.

She is survived by her husband, Larry; children, Aimee Griner (Rodney), Evan Hobbs, Lacy Sukovaty (Matt); six grandchildren; her mother; and siblings.

As per Sandy's request, no memorial service will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Sharon Renee Mullin

Nov. 21, 1972

Sept. 23, 2019

Sharon Renee Mullin, 46, of Anderson, Mo., died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at the Freeman Hospital in Neosho, Mo.

She was born Nov. 21, 1972, in Palestine, Texas, to Charlie and Elizabeth Vaughn. She married Matthew Mullin on May 6, 2000, in Pineville.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charlie Vaughn; and her son, Paul John "P.J." DeMartini.

Survivors include her husband, Matt Mullin of the home; her children, Tim Zimmerman, Samantha Araujo (Nathan), Carly Mullin, all of Joplin, and Gunner Mullin of the home; her mother, Liz Vaughn of Palestine; grandmother, Mary Rutkowski; three sisters, Kimberly Marsh (Jeremy), Terrie Vaughn, Tammy Graham (Jimmy) all of Palestine; and two grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Pineville Baptist Church in Pineville, Mo., with Pastor Leo Lentz officiating. Burial will follow in the Jane Cemetery in Jane, Mo.

Teddy Joe Rench

Aug. 21, 1944

Sept. 20, 2019

Teddy Joe Rench, 75, of Noel, Mo., died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Aug. 21, 1944, in Vandalia, Ill., to Lowell and Dorothy Fannin. He was raised and graduated from high school in Vandalia. He was a resident of the Noel area for the last 35 years. He retired in 2000 from Simmons Foods in Southwest City. He enjoyed Christmas and each year purchased countless decorations to add to his arsenal of Christmas décor. He enjoyed cooking, a good prank and the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Bears.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren, Nicole Hodge and Stephen Brown; and a brother, Bill Rench.

Survivors include his companion, Linda Glendenning of the home; six daughters, Tedra Moser of Mount Vernon, Ill., Amber Wetzel of Beaumont, Calif., Crystal Gray of Fairland, Okla., Regina Dick of Miami, Okla., Lawanna Damron of Sulphur Springs, Ark., and Osheanna Rench-Glendenning of Noel; a son, Robbie Rench of Arkansas; eight grandchildren; and two brothers, Steven Rench of St. Louis and Jason Rench of St. Clair.

Funeral services will be held graveside at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia.

Peter Joel Steele

Feb. 17, 1999

Sept. 23, 2019

Peter Joel Steele, 20, of Anderson, Mo., died suddenly Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Feb. 17, 1999, in Joplin, Mo., to Hipalita Paula (Martinez) Steele. He was raised and attended school in Anderson. He was a member of Word of God Bible Church in Anderson. He was a talented musician, playing the saxophone and trumpet. He also enjoyed a good game of chess and checkers.

Survivors include his three brothers, Philip Steele, Michael Steele and Timothy Steele.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Brother Joe Serda officiating. Burial will follow in the Tracy Cemetery in Anderson. The family will receive friends on Friday morning at 9 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.

