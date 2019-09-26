Courtesy photo/McDonald County Press Reece Pierson cools off with a popsicle at a previous Jane Days event. The third annual Jane Days will take place this Saturday. Organizers have revived a tradition that celebrates Jane's history. The family-friendly event kicks off at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday with a pancake breakfast.

Jam and jelly makers have the chance to take home first-ever, first-place bragging rights when Jane Days kick off activities this Saturday.

Now, in its third year of renewal, Jane Preservation Society volunteers are preparing for the festival that celebrates Jane's heritage. The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28, in Jane.

New this year is a jam and jelly contest. Contestants are encouraged to bring their best homemade entry before a panel of judges, said co-organizer Gayla Baker.

Jane neighbors held the annual event years ago. The family-friendly event, featuring a big parade and other activities, was popular and drew large crowds, organizers said. In time, the tradition faded. Three years ago, however, neighbors decided to revive the festival for families and relive some old-time fun.

Admission and parking to the event are free. Any proceeds -- from a chicken dinner to some activities -- benefit the Jane Preservation Society.

The day starts with breakfast, from 6:30 a.m. to 9, at the White Rock Fire Station. A fun run will take place at 8, a pageant -- including pets -- will begin at 9. A parade will follow at 10:30, with games until 1. Bouncy houses also will be available for the children. Armbands, for $5 each, will be available and offer unlimited usage.

A chicken dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Entertainers will perform throughout the day.

Pageant categories include: Baby Jane Boy; Baby Jane Girl; Tiny Tot Boy, 2-4 years old; Tiny Tot Girl, 2-4 years old; Miss Jane, 5-9 years old; Prairie Princess, 10-18 years old; Mrs. Prairie -- must be in full costume.

Pet Show categories include Lookalike, Biggest, Littlest, Cutest, Best Costume and Ugliest.

Deadline for the pageant and pet show entries is 8:45 that morning.

Baker said other events include a tractor show, car show, truck show and motorcycle show. Raffle drawings will be held; various vendors will have items for sale, and demonstrations will take place.

The White Rock Fire Department Women's Auxiliary will operate a food truck and offer funnel cakes and caramel apples.

Several games and activities will offer plenty of fun. Organizers believe Rooster Plop is sure to be fun as well. Chances on a certain number of squares are sold. The rooster is then let loose to roam around and see on which square he will plop. The person who purchased a chance on that particular square wins half the pot. The other half goes to benefit the Jane Preservation Society, Baker said.

Neighbors should bring lawn chairs and enjoy seeing friends they haven't seen for a while. Visiting was definitely one of the highlights last year, Baker said.

Society members are committed to preserving the history of Jane for future generations by hosting Jane Days and taking on renovation projects. Two years ago, volunteers finished renovating the old Jane post office right before Jane Days.

For information, call Baker at 417-592-7918 or Amanda Carr at 479-586-8940.

