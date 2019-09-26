The McDonald County High School softball team picked its fifth and sixth conference wins last week to improve to 10-1 overall while remaining unbeaten in the Big 8 Conference.

On Sept. 19, McDonald County cruised to a 15-0 win over Cassville at Cassville High School.

Madeline McCall shut out the Lady Wildcats on three hits while striking out 16 without walking a batter.

McDonald County scored two runs in the first, one in the third, three in the fourth and two in the sixth before adding seven insurance runs in the seventh.

Rita Santillan had four hits, including a two-run homer, four RBIs and scored five runs, and Jackie Grider added three hits and two RBIs to lead McDonald County.

Whitney Kinser, Adasyn Leach and McCall added two hits each for the Lady Mustangs. Kristin Cornell, Reagan Myrick, Kaylee Eberley and Deorica Zamora had one each.

Seneca

Alexa Hopkins pitched the Lady Mustangs to an 11-3 win over Seneca on Sept. 17 at MCHS.

Hopkins went the distance, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out five.

After Seneca took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, McDonald County scored two runs in the bottom half of the inning and two more in the third for a 4-1 lead.

Seneca cut the margin to 4-2 in the top of the fourth, but McDonald County answered with three in the bottom half of the inning and added four more in the sixth.

Santillan had two hits and two RBIs and scored three runs, while McCall had two hits and three RBIs and Hopkins had two hits and one RBI. Kinser, Myrick, Leach and Grider added one hit each.

Nixa

McDonald County scored three runs in the first two innings and appeared handily on the way to its 11th win only to see Nixa came back to take a 4-3 lead after four innings.

But the Lady Mustangs put together five hits, two sacrifice flies and two walks to score five runs in the fifth on the way to an 8-5 win on Monday.

Hopkins got the win with three and a third innings of relief, allowing one run on three hits. McCall worked the first three and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on three hits, only one of which was earned.

Cornell, Kinser and Myrick got the big fifth inning started with three consecutive singles to load the bases.

Hopkins hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game before McCall doubled in the go-ahead run. Eberley drove in a run with a bunt hit before Grider hit the Lady Mustangs' second sacrifice fly of the inning.

Santillan had three hits to lead McDonald County. Cornell, Kinser, Myrick and McCall had two each and Eberley and Leach had one each.

McDonald County hosted Lamar on Sept. 24 before traveling to Nevada on Sept. 26 and to Warrensburg on Sept. 27-28 for the Central Missouri tournament.

Sports on 09/26/2019