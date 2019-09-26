RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County High School cross country coaches Henri Whitehead and Darbi Stancell are shown with their girls' team that took second place at the Monett Invitational.

The McDonald County High School girls' cross-country team took second and the boys were third at the Monett Invitational held Sept. 17 in Monett.

The Lady Mustangs' were led by sophomore Bailey Miller who took 12th in a time of 26:00.7. Also finishing in the top 20 for McDonald County were Addy Mick, 16th in 26:39.4, Anna Price, 17th in 26:39.8 and Melissa McCrory, 20th, in 28:06.0.

Rounding out the results for the Lady Mustangs were Ragan Wilson, 22nd, 28:48.9 and Haley Walczak, 31st, 37:48.6.

Carl Junction won the girls' title with 15 points, followed by McDonald County in second with 55 and Monett in third with 68.

Boys

David Lazalde was sixth and Garrett Spears seventh to lead the McDonald County boys to third place.

Lazalde finished in a time of 19:36.4, while Spears was timed in 19:40.0.

Jackson Behm finished with a top 20, taking 20th in a time of 21:18.2. He was followed by Levin Smith, 39th, 22:41.7; Isaac Behm, 40th, 22:43.9; Tyler Moritz, 48th, 24:51.4; and Justin Smith, 58th, 29:03.8.

Lamar claimed the team title with 46 points, followed by Carl Junction with 55, McDonald County 88, Nixa 89, Mount Vernon 110, Monett 111 and Aurora 179.

Junior Varsity

Garrett Anderson led the McDonald County boys' junior varsity team with a 31st place finish in 22:15.7. Andres Gonzalez was next for the Mustangs in 33rd place in 22:37.7.

Rounding out the Mustang results were Ryan Donica, 36th, 23:10.7; Joshua Boles, 39th, 24:07.9; and Matthew McCall, 43rd, 26:06.5.

McDonald County's next race is a pre-state meet on Sept. 28.

Sports on 09/26/2019