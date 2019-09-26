RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Shye Hardin (27) and Adyson Sanny (14) attempt to block a spike by Neosho's Savannah Merriman during the Lady Wildcats' 25-12, 25-22 win on Sept. 23 at MCHS.

Neosho dominated the first set and then scored the final three points of the second to claim a 25-12, 25-22 win over the McDonald County High School volleyball team on Sept. 23 at MCHS.

After not being competitive in the first set, the Lady Mustangs battled point-for-point in the second.

Neosho led 11-9 before McDonald County scored five of the next six points for a 14-12 lead. The Lady Mustangs led 17-15 when Neosho took control of the set by scoring four straight points for a 19-17 lead.

McDonald County trailed 22-19 but scored three straight points to even the match at 22 only to see the Lady Wildcats score the final three points of the set and match.

McDonald County dropped the first set in the junior varsity match only to rally in the second and third sets for the win.

Neosho took the opening set 25-19, but McDonald county came back to even the match with a 25-22 win before taking the third and deciding set, 25-15.

The Lady Mustangs fell to 1-6 heading into their Sept. 26 match at College Heights Christian School in Joplin.

Carl Junction

Carl Junction claimed a 25-16, 25-15 win on Sept. 19 at Carl Junction High School.

Kaycee Factor had 26 digs, while Erin Cooper had 10 assists and Katelyn Ferdig two kills to lead the Lady Mustangs.

