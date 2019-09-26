RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County seventh-grader Christian Howerton (017) strains at the finish line to beat Grey Edwards (217) of Joplin and Carter Allan of Fulbright to take ninth place at the McDonald County Junior High Cross Country Invitational held Sept. 19 at Elk River Golf Course in Noel.

Christian Howerton finished in ninth place to lead the McDonald County seventh grade boys' cross country team to a fourth-place finish at the McDonald County Junior High Cross Country Invitational held on Sept. 19 at Elk River Golf Course in Noel.

Howerton was timed at 9:18.1 for the 2400 meter run. Also breaking into the top 20 for the Mustangs were Holton Keith in 12th with a time of 9:24.5 and Corbin Holly in 18th place in a time of 9:39.8.

Rounding out the results for McDonald County were Noah Howerton, 33rd, 10:00.5; Kaden Most, 73rd, 11:05.9; Kylian Gottfried, 100th, 12:11.7; Darin Wofford, 122nd, 13:02.2; and Caleb Cline, 136th, 15:02.7.

Ryan Fernstrom of Fulbright Junior High in Bentonville won the race in a time of 8:41.4.

Washington Middle School won the team title, followed by Fulbright, Carthage, McDonald County, Joplin, Lincoln, Webb City and Pittsburg.

Seventh-Grade Girls

Eva Habert was best for the McDonald County seventh-grade girls by taking 58th in a time of 13:14.7.

Chloe Burk was next for the Lady Mustangs in 62nd in 13:39.1, followed by Paige Owens, 64th, 13:45.2.

Maggie Boyd of Carthage took first in a time of 9:48.2.

McDonald County did not have enough runners to compete in the team standings.

Eighth-Grade Boys

Gunner Cooper led the McDonald County eighth-grade boys with a 28th place finish in a time of 9:27.8.

Carson Brock was next for the Mustangs in 33rd in 9:39.8, followed by Lane Pratt 36th, 9:43.4; Dylan Ferdig, 61st, 10:19.5; Kevin Paxtor, 68th, 10:34.0; Tyler Rothrock, 70th, 10:34.8; Caleb Garvin, 72nd, 10:36.3; Michael Owens, 102nd, 11:45.4; Ayden Ball, 109th, 12:26.6; and Jeremiah Haddock, 11th, 12:41.0.

Eismael Hernandez of Pittsburg was the winner of the race in a time of 8:10.4.

Washington won the team championship, followed by Fulbright, Pittsburg, Lincoln, Lingle, Neosho, McDonald County, Joplin, Carthage, Webb City and Carl Junction.

Eighth-Grade Girls

McDonald County's eighth-grade girls were led by Madison Burton in 29th place in a time of 11:30.0.

Next for the Lady Mustangs was Katherine Chevaili in 60th in 12:58.7, followed by Jaslyn Billups-Wright, 68th, 13:21.9.

Laney Shelly of Washington was the race winner in a time of 9:25.6.

McDonald County did not have a complete team.

McDonald County was at Carthage on Sept. 24 before traveling to Lamar on Oct. 1.

Sports on 09/26/2019