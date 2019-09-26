Christian Howerton finished in ninth place to lead the McDonald County seventh grade boys' cross country team to a fourth-place finish at the McDonald County Junior High Cross Country Invitational held on Sept. 19 at Elk River Golf Course in Noel.
Howerton was timed at 9:18.1 for the 2400 meter run. Also breaking into the top 20 for the Mustangs were Holton Keith in 12th with a time of 9:24.5 and Corbin Holly in 18th place in a time of 9:39.8.
Rounding out the results for McDonald County were Noah Howerton, 33rd, 10:00.5; Kaden Most, 73rd, 11:05.9; Kylian Gottfried, 100th, 12:11.7; Darin Wofford, 122nd, 13:02.2; and Caleb Cline, 136th, 15:02.7.
Ryan Fernstrom of Fulbright Junior High in Bentonville won the race in a time of 8:41.4.
Washington Middle School won the team title, followed by Fulbright, Carthage, McDonald County, Joplin, Lincoln, Webb City and Pittsburg.
Seventh-Grade Girls
Eva Habert was best for the McDonald County seventh-grade girls by taking 58th in a time of 13:14.7.
Chloe Burk was next for the Lady Mustangs in 62nd in 13:39.1, followed by Paige Owens, 64th, 13:45.2.
Maggie Boyd of Carthage took first in a time of 9:48.2.
McDonald County did not have enough runners to compete in the team standings.
Eighth-Grade Boys
Gunner Cooper led the McDonald County eighth-grade boys with a 28th place finish in a time of 9:27.8.
Carson Brock was next for the Mustangs in 33rd in 9:39.8, followed by Lane Pratt 36th, 9:43.4; Dylan Ferdig, 61st, 10:19.5; Kevin Paxtor, 68th, 10:34.0; Tyler Rothrock, 70th, 10:34.8; Caleb Garvin, 72nd, 10:36.3; Michael Owens, 102nd, 11:45.4; Ayden Ball, 109th, 12:26.6; and Jeremiah Haddock, 11th, 12:41.0.
Eismael Hernandez of Pittsburg was the winner of the race in a time of 8:10.4.
Washington won the team championship, followed by Fulbright, Pittsburg, Lincoln, Lingle, Neosho, McDonald County, Joplin, Carthage, Webb City and Carl Junction.
Eighth-Grade Girls
McDonald County's eighth-grade girls were led by Madison Burton in 29th place in a time of 11:30.0.
Next for the Lady Mustangs was Katherine Chevaili in 60th in 12:58.7, followed by Jaslyn Billups-Wright, 68th, 13:21.9.
Laney Shelly of Washington was the race winner in a time of 9:25.6.
McDonald County did not have a complete team.
McDonald County was at Carthage on Sept. 24 before traveling to Lamar on Oct. 1.
