Bolivar built a 14-0 lead after three quarters and went on to beat the McDonald County High School freshman football team, 27-14, on Sept. 16 at MCHS.

Bolivar led 7-0 at halftime and added a third-quarter touchdown before McDonald County cut the margin to 14-6 with 8:14 left in the game.

Cross Dowd hit Hunter Harris with a 15-yard touchdown pass for the score. The TD was set up by a 40-yard pass from Dowd to Jack Parnell.

But Bolivar returned the ensuing kickoff 65 yards only to be stopped at the McDonald County one-yard line before scoring on the next play to extend the lead to 21-6.

Bolivar stretched its lead to 27-6 on its next possession before McDonald County added a late touchdown on a 37-yard pass from Dowd to Conner Yang and a two-point conversion from Dowd to West Gordon to make the final 27-14.

The McDonald County freshmen are at Sarcoxie on Sept. 30

Sports on 09/26/2019