McDonald County's Eh Doh Say scored more goals last week than a lot of high school soccer players will score in their careers.

In the Mustangs' first match of the week, Say netted all three goals in McDonald County's 4-3 double-overtime loss to Monett.

Monett dominated the first half, jumping out to a 3-0 lead at intermission.

But the second half was all McDonald County.

Say got the scoring started for the Mustangs on a penalty kick with 29 minutes left in the match.

With 14 minutes left, Say collected a long pass and outran a Monett defender before blasting a shot to the right of the Monett goalie.

Say tied the match with six minutes left on a shot from the left side of the field.

Neither team scored in the first 10-minute overtime period, though McDonald County goalie Arturo Garcia made two diving saves to force a second overtime.

Monett scored the game-winner with eight minutes left in the second overtime.

Riverton

Scoring three goals against Monett was just a warm-up for Say.

On Sept. 19 at Riverton, Say scored five goals to lead McDonald County to an 8-0 win at Riverton High School.

McDonald County's other three goals came from Douglas Lopez, Ricky Salas and Melvin Ordonez.

McDonald County hosted Springfield Catholic on Sept. 24 before traveling to Carthage on Sept. 26.

Sports on 09/26/2019