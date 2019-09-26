RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS SOPE-Discovery Corps students gave a presentation about their first week of the special program at the superintendent's office on Sept. 20.

McDonald County eighth-graders in the SOPE-Discovery Corps program recently gave a presentation at the superintendent's office on their first week of class, the theme of which was conservation.

The program is brand new to the district and aims to get students out in nature and conducting science. SOPE is a combination of "success" and "hope."

Students reported they went to Big Sugar Creek State Park and hiked, discussed conservation and learned to fly fish. They spent time with a representative of the Missouri Department of Conservation, who taught them a simple definition of conservation: "wise use of land." They also went canoeing at River Ranch.

The students did a lab at the state park where they counted plants. They learned that some areas had been burned and others had not, and they noted a greater instance of biodiversity in the areas that had been burned. They did another lab in which they discussed proper land use. Students said it put into perspective how much people use land.

They learned about the relationship between the environment and the economy. They said $887 billion is spent annually on entrance fees into state parks and on gear.

They also learned about the history of the area, noting that McDonald County has, in the past, experienced rapid deforestation for farmland, eliminating some native plants.

Among the things that students found interesting was the fact that a sample can be taken from a tree and put back without harming the tree. One student also said they learned how living on the land can affect it for generations to come.

Students spent a whole day at the library during the first week. They also used technology in the field. They used an app to help them identify different species of insects, frogs and more.

"I wanted to actually get out and not be cooped up in a classroom," said Braxton Cotton of Powell when asked why he wanted to be part of the program. "You learn as much as you do in a classroom," he added.

Keith Jones, who teaches the program, said, "So far it's going well. You couldn't ask for a better group of kids. This was an introductory week. I'm excited about the future topics. We tried to keep each week with a different theme."

He said they are keeping up with learning goals and going through state standards, such as writing and math, and incorporating as many of those as he can. He said future themes include forestry, water quality, aquatic ecology, caves, prairies and birds.

