The Right Choices Corn Maze in Southwest City had to weather some storms this year before opening for the season.

Owner Galen Manning said the flood that hit Anderson in June hit his farm as well, with the storm producing about seven inches of rain in about three hours. He had stocked a pond near the maze with 300 fish with the plan of adding catch-and-release cane pole fishing to the available activities at the farm. When the flood hit, the pond overflowed and all the fish escaped. They found one a quarter of a mile away in a puddle in the middle of a hay field, he said. He was not able to get more fish for the pond, so that activity will not be added this year.

Another problem caused by the flooding was that the road leading to the farm was damaged. Semi trucks hauling sodas and pumpkins to the farm could not get through, Manning said. The trucks were hauling pumpkins to the farm because Manning did not grow any this year. He said the county hauled in about 15 loads of soil and gravel and fixed the road. He wanted to thank the county commissioners for that.

The other weather related event was the recent straight-line wind event that struck Noel, but also struck Southwest City, Manning said. Tops of trees and some trees were down on the road through the woods taken for the hayride, and Manning had decided he was not going to be able to offer the hayride this year. However, the person who does their bulldozer work said he would come and clean it up, even if it was volunteer or at a reduced price, although Manning did pay him, he said. In the end there was a bulldozer, an excavator, a bucket truck and a skidder all working on the two-mile road through the woods to clean it up.

"It was a big effort. We much appreciated all the people who came to help us," Manning said.

The maze design for the year is a boy sitting on a dock fishing who has just caught a big fish. The theme is an evangelism theme based on a verse in the Bible where Jesus says to the disciples "follow me and I will make you fishers of men," Manning said.

"Our son is a pastor of a church that ministers to a refugee population," he said, noting that half of their tithing from the maze will go to their son's church. The other half will go to Trevor and Krystal Royce, missionaries in Spain from Anderson.

Many public school children come to the corn maze on field trips every year. Because they are not able to promote a specific religion to school children, Manning and his team take the design in a different direction for them. This year's lesson for the field trips is about water conservation and quality. One point in the lesson is the fact that one-third of the world suffers from water shortage, he said. He recently talked with his son-in-law who had been on a mission trip to a place in Africa where people had to walk long distances for water, and the quality was bad.

A few new things have come to the farm this year. Main Sweets Bakery is selling baked goods, and Countryfied Barbecue is selling its wares. The farm has added a 40-foot-long tube slide and 12 "pony hops" for children to bounce on. They have moved the corn box into the barn anticipating a wet season, and they will have a photographer setting up the first weekend in October.

Right Choices Corn Maze opened Sept. 21 and will be open through Oct. 27, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays and for field trips by reservation.

