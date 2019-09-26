Aug. 28

• Casey Chastain of Connell Insurance visited with the Commission as a follow up to a prior meeting;

• The Commission met with Master Electric representative S. Helm to hear bids for a generator at the McDonald County Health Department;

• Commissioner John Bunch motioned to accept generator bid for the McDonald County Health Department Emergency Management location due to the emergency need to prevent loss of vaccines and communication with Emergency Services in the county. Contract was awarded to Master Electric with a bid of $18,000 for a total package of equipment and labor. Installation will begin Sept. 3.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $403,918.68;

Sept. 4

• Benjamin Smith, U.S. Census, met with the Commission to discuss the upcoming 2020 Census.

Sept. 11

• Commissioners attended a Sept. 11 Memorial Ceremony at the McDonald County Sheriff's Office.

• Marty Brown, insurance adjuster, met with the Commission regarding the Health Department generator.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $53,214.77.

