RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Three of Libby Bond's free-range chickens try to escape the camera in a barn. Bond recently shared some facts about chickens.

Libby Bond knows a thing or two about chickens. She has been raising them for 12 or 13 years, although, at the moment, she has had to get rid of most of her chickens because she and her husband Mearl are building a new home.

She recently shared some information on chickens.

Bond's parents always had chickens in her growing up years, and she was raised on farm fresh eggs. When she got married, she and her husband had store-bought eggs, and they made her nauseous. She did not know it yet, but she was suffering from inherited neuropathy, a degenerative nerve disease. She said a chemical is sprayed on store-bought eggs to make them a uniform color, and the chemical kills the B vitamin. She said the B vitamin is important for someone with her condition.

They started raising their own chickens 12 or 13 years ago. They got adult chickens that were already laying eggs. She said when a hen hatches, she will have a certain number of eggs she can lay. Farms will choose the breed of chickens that lay the most eggs. She likes to choose the ones that can be used for meat once they stop laying eggs.

Bond said studies show chickens make 25 to 30 different sounds to communicate with one another. A rooster will cluck and do a little dance to let the hen know there is food near him, and then, when the hen comes near him, he will breed with her. On a side note, she said, if the rooster is not high enough in the pecking order, the hen can expel his sperm.

Hens can make a certain sound to let other hens or their chicks know there is food nearby, she said.

She said the hen talks to her chicks while they're still in the eggs so they know her voice. She takes special care of the eggs in her nest. She will turn the eggs so the embryo does not stick to the shell. If they are getting too hot, she will flutter her wings to cool them down, Bond said.

"About halfway through the process, she'll go dormant. She won't eat or drink. She won't move. You'd think she was dead," she said.

Bond said she has had hens abandon their nest because they decided the chicks were not going to survive. The eggs were fine to eat, but there were no chicks inside, she said.

Bond said she has a passion for chickens because she has watched them and looked up information on what they do.

"They have an idea whether conditions are right or not. If there's cold weather, she might abandon the nest," she said.

She said she had one hen that had 13 baby chicks that were two or three days old and the mother killed all of them. She apparently decided they were not going to survive, Bond said.

Bond said, when a flock is without a rooster, one of the hens can take on the appearance of a rooster and act like a rooster. She said it happened with her flock once. One of her hens looked like a rooster and crowed like a rooster. She couldn't fertilize eggs, but she would protect the flock.

Pecking order is a known fact about flocks of chickens. Bond said when a new flock is introduced, some are already dominant. Those that are not laying eggs might not be as dominant. The dominant ones eat first, and they will peck the less dominant ones if they try to get in on the action.

Bond has just a few free-range chickens now, but she will have more after her new home is finished.

"I appreciate the chickens because they start out as little fuzzballs and they're so sweet," she said. She said she has grandchildren and likes to show them where eggs come from.

"Anything I do, I do it passionately," she said.

