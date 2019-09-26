MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The Gideons' water sample from their indoor faucet (on the left) is shown with the Akehursts' water sample from their outdoor faucet on the right. Both samples speak to the need for new water lines in Anderson. Mayor Sellers estimates the current lines were installed more than 50 years ago.

The regular meeting of the Anderson City Council last Tuesday began with a public hearing regarding a proposed water rate increase. Mayor David Sellers presented two rate increase options for both the water and sewer systems. These rates were generated from a water study by the Missouri Rural Water Association by comparing the cost of the city's needs with the departments' revenues.

The first option for a water rate increase added $0.54 to the base rate and $0.54 per 1,000 gallons used, while the second rate added $1.88 to the base rate and $0.29 per 1,000 gallons used. The first option for the sewer rate increase added $1.32 to the base rate and $0.37 per 1,000 gallons used, while the second rate added $0.82 to the base rate and $0.47 per 1,000 gallons used.

Mayor Sellers suggested the first option for the water rate increase and the second option for the sewer rate increase, noting that both rates would generate a revenue of approximately $59,600.

"These rates have the lowest base increase while generating the most revenue," Sellers said. "When considering seniors, those on fixed incomes, and accounts with low usage, it makes the most sense."

These increases bring the water base rate from $18.62 to $19.16 and the per-thousand-gallon rate from $3.96 to $4.50. It also brings the sewer base rate from $21.53 to $22.35 and the per-thousand-gallon rate from $4.38 to $4.85.

Revenue will be used to replace outdated water lines throughout town as well as purchase new emergency backup generators at the well and lift station.

"These are not 'get rich' figures, these are 'get things down and break-even' figures," Sellers said.

Ric and Kay Akehurst of Max Street approached the council to discuss the water quality in town, with a sample of their outside faucet water in hand.

"There are days when you don't want to wash in the water, you don't want to drink it," Kay said. "If you lived up our street, you wouldn't want to drink the water either."

The couple expressed appreciation for the line repairs that have been completed and explained that they do not oppose a rate increase if it fixes the murky water, but they would like assurance that the quality will improve.

Mayor Sellers estimated the city has spent $250,000 replacing water lines throughout the town in the past few years.

"Improvements won't happen overnight. But if we don't raise the rate, it will slow the progress of line replacement," Sellers said.

Kenneth Gideon and his wife also attended the public hearing and provided a sample of their indoor faucet water. Mrs. Gideon said they installed a new water filter three hours prior and the water is still yellow and "tastes like sewer."

The Gideon's were not opposed to the water rate increase either but expressed disdain for the current water quality.

Danette Gault of Hillcrest Drive asked the council where the revenue from the 2014 rate increase was spent and why the repairs have taken so long.

Alderman Don Hines noted that, while the Water Department is steadily working to replace outdated lines, they are also locating and repairing emergency leaks throughout town. In the past few years, Anderson's water loss has decreased by nearly 50% as a result of these repairs and replacements.

The council voted to adopt the new rates, effective at the start of the next billing cycle.

Karen Coffman of Hilltop Drive approached the council to request an exception to Anderson's ordinance prohibiting pit bulls within the city limits. Coffman said that her family moved to Anderson three years ago with their three, trained service dogs. She explained that her son regularly has seizures that his dog will alert others of and Coffman and her daughter-in-law both experience PTSD that is soothed by the dogs. The dogs have all undergone obedience and medical service training.

Earlier this year, city employees notified Coffman that, because the dogs were pit bulls, they weren't allowed in the city. She relocated the dogs to a friend's home but the upkeep of the animals -- all of which have allergies that require medication three times daily -- has become too much, and her family is struggling without the dogs' aid.

Coffman provided insurance paperwork, photos of the dogs and their service tags, and a letter of appeal.

"They are not dangerous. They sleep on our beds, on our couches," she said.

Coffman said the animals would be kept inside, except for exercise, when they would be in a padlocked kennel. She noted that the sole neighbors have made no complaints and actively interact with the animals.

Coffman also noted that her family has a mini pig named Ham Ham that they would like to request an exception for.

The council voted to approve the return of Coffman's dogs and pig.

"She did everything she was supposed to do," said Alderman David Roark.

Departmental Reports

Police Chief Seth Daniels said the Dodge Charger patrol vehicle is still pending repairs but the issues are not too consistent or severe.

Daniels reported that Officer Chris Sutherland has completed his 90-day probation period. The council voted to hire Sutherland full-time.

Fire Chief Dave Abbott reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to 57 calls for service, two of which were fires.

Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker reported that a city generator was improperly installed, which led to water invading the control panel and creating shorts. He estimated repair costs to be $4,500.

Shoemaker spoke about replacing the American flags throughout town. He said the current ones are in bad shape.

Shoemaker reported that Paul Martin has received his DS2 water license. The council said they would consider additional monetary compensation.

Shoemaker provided quotes for the installation of new fencing around the city's two lift stations after they were destroyed during a flood. He estimated the total cost would be $3,294. The council voted to replace the fencing, noting that some of the funds will be reimbursed through FEMA funds.

When speaking about preparing budgets for 2020, Alderman Chester Neel requested personnel recommendations from department heads in order to disperse raises based on merit rather than provide blanket raises.

In other business, the council:

• Voted to pay $2,000 towards an internal loan;

• Scheduled the city-wide yard sale for Friday, Oct. 4, through Sunday, Oct. 6;

• Approved the installation of a new street light on Riverview Drive at a cost of $11.69 per month.

