Lily Allman won individual honors at the Carthage High School Girls' Golf Tournament on Sept. 16 to lead McDonald County to a third-place finish in the team standings.

Allman and Sara Golden of Carthage both shot 77 to tie for first before Allman won a playoff with a par on the first extra hole.

Jolie Stipp was next for the Lady Mustangs with a 97, followed by Anna Mead with a 107, Lundyn Trudeau 108 and Fayth Ogden 123.

Ozark won the team title with a 342 total, followed by Carthage 348, McDonald County 389, Webb City 394, Mount Vernon 461, Republic 480 and Nixa 492.

Cassville

Allman just missed a birdie putt on her ninth hole at a triangular in Cassville on Sept. 37 that would have put her in red figures for the nine-hole match.

Instead, the McDonald County junior had to settle for an even-par 36. Stipp added a 47 and Trudeau had a 55.

No team scores were kept because all of the three teams had just three players.

McDonald County's next match is the Big 8 Conference Tournament on Oct. 1 at Carthage.

