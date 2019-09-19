Southwest City's board of aldermen called a special meeting on Tuesday evening following the sudden resignation of three council members over the weekend. East Ward Alderman Steve Reece, East Ward Alderman Craig Martin and West Ward Alderman Judith Pendergraft all stepped down from the board without explanation, leaving West Ward Alderman Karen Wallgren as the sole council member.

On Tuesday, Gloria Armstrong was sworn-in as East Ward Alderman, Amber Killion was sworn-in as East Ward Alderman and Joe Carpenter was sworn-in as West Ward Alderman. Each council member has previous experience working within City Hall. Armstrong previously held the title of alderman, Killion served as a court clerk and Carpenter has held the title of both alderman and mayor.

The council will reconvene on Tuesday, Sept. 24, for a regularly scheduled meeting.

General News on 09/19/2019