Engineers from Anderson Engineering attended the regular meeting of the Southwest City Board of Alderman last week to answer questions and discuss the future of the city's water system.

Robin Ceperley explained the process of selecting an engineering company, updating the city's preliminary engineering report and conducting an environmental study, seeking funding, figuring loan and grant funding, conducting a public hearing and, finally, placing the project on the ballot.

Andrew Eckhart provided the council with a budget study for the overhauling of the water system. The project scope would include replacing water mains throughout the town, relocating a water line currently under Honey Creek, improving communication between the water towers, installing a new well and tower on the south side of town, and replacing outdated water lines. Eckhart estimated costs to be $2.6 million; $1.4 million of which the city would need to supply.

In order to repay any loan or grant funds, Eckhart said the city would need to increase the average water bill to approximately $46; a $14 increase from the current average of $32.

Alderman Steve Reece asked Eckhart what the up-front costs would be. Eckhart said, to complete the preliminary work for grants, update the preliminary engineering report, hold public hearings and place the issue on the ballot, Anderson Engineering would charge up to $25,000. He said that, if grant money is provided, the $25,000 cost will be reimbursed through project funds.

Mayor David Blake asked what would happen if the public rejected the idea of a water rate increase and a water system update.

Jeff Ceperley noted that this is not the first time Anderson Engineering has dealt with a resistant public.

"We hope to provide reasonable information to reasonable people who will come to a reasonable conclusion," he said.

The council agreed to begin drafting a contract with Anderson Engineering.

"The idea that my house could catch fire tonight and burn to the ground because of poor water flow bothers me more than a rate increase," Blake said.

Members of the Southwest City Commercial Club then came before the council to discuss the financing and ownership of the Southwest City Senior Center building.

"We have no funding and no revenue for the center," Blake said. "The money we use for the center could be utilized for infrastructure. I don't see how we can fund the center into the next year."

Blake asked why the McDonald County Senior Center in Noel doesn't provide supplemental funding, yet the center uses Southwest City's attendance number to receive state funding. Darrell Spillers said the Southwest City center became a stand-alone facility 10 years ago when the Area Agency on Aging withdrew state funding and guests were asked to relocate to the Noel facility.

Pat Slifer, a regular of the Southwest City center, noted that, if someone owned the building, they could work towards creating a permanent facility. She asked if the Commercial Club would be willing to sell the building.

Robin Reichardt, another regular, asked if the Commercial Club would be willing to take over sponsoring the center or cover any of the expenses.

"No, we don't maintain that kind of balance," Spillers said. "No matter who owns the building, the city can't fund the center. Ownership is a moot point."

Southwest City Senior Center director, Melissa Lance, asked if the Commercial Club would allow the center to keep the building if the center's board of directors could arrange the funding.

"I don't see an issue with that," Spillers said. "The club would be glad to consider it."

The council also heard from Patty Burrow regarding revenue and expense reports from January to July of this year. Burrow said she compared the figures provided to her from city hall with the city's check register at the bank and found discrepancies.

"I have no idea why the reports are not reflecting the actual amounts," Burrow said. "It's showing that you're spending a whole bunch more money than you're receiving and you're receiving less than it actually says."

She estimated that $73,000 was overspent and $81,000 was under-collected.

"There's no point continuing to review the reports if the figures aren't correct," she said.

Departmental Reports

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to two medical calls, assisted one agency, conducted traffic control once and underwent natural gas training.

Public Works Director Shane Clark said the street department removed six loads of fallen limbs from Blankenship Park and continued mowing throughout the town.

Fire Chief Bud Gow reported that, since the last meeting, the department has issued two tickets, assisted four agencies, resolved one lock-out and made one arrest.

Gow said the department has been awarded a 30-kilowatt generator from the Department of Defense. It's located in San Antonio, Tex., and will need to be picked up within two weeks. He noted the generator is in B condition and is valued at $38,000. Gow estimated it would cost $500 in fuel to retrieve the generator and he would need to borrow the city's trailer to haul it. Gow said he plans to use the generator as a back-up power supply for the police department and city hall.

"A generator would be good for the city," Alderman Steve Reece said.

Gow said he plans to collect donations to cover the unpredicted fuel costs, but asked for an advance on the funds in order to retrieve the generator within two weeks. The council voted to approve the $500 advance.

On Steve Holden's behalf, City Clerk Missy Zinn asked the council about laying a concrete slab to park a trailer on the property at 209 Crescent Drive. Mayor Blake said there is no regulation on slabs, thus it is allowed.

New Business

Kiann Good and Larry Thomas approached the council regarding property they own at 315 Academy Street. Thomas said the city has water that diverts through the property, causing issue, and asked if the council could do anything to help. The pair is in the process of planning to build a small cabin on the lot, but the current drain is built up at the whistle.

"I don't know what to tell you," Mayor Blake said. "The whole town has drainage issues." He suggested the cabin be built on a raised foundation.

The council agreed to have the city building inspector Shane Clark and Mayor Blake review the property and evaluate the drainage issue.

Aaron Maxville addressed the council about the summer ball program director position that will be vacated by Bobby Wolfe at the end of the season. Maxville provided council members with his resume. He said is a disabled combat veteran with three daughters and he is looking to utilize his time in a positive way.

"My daughter wants to play here and I want to keep the program running," Maxville said. He noted that he would serve as the director as a volunteer.

The council said they will conduct a background check and give Maxville a final answer.

In other business, the council:

• Received copies of the current budget for review before preparing the 2020 budget. Alderman Judith Pendergraft recommended that each council member review and prepare a budget for a chosen department;

• Received Clerk Zinn's two-week notice.

