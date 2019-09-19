Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press Goodman Elementary Principal Samantha Hamilton said the new school, which opened Aug. 14, provides natural light, collaboration opportunities and high levels of technology learning opportunities. The $11 million facility was built on the grounds of the former structure which was destroyed by a tornado in April 2017.

Goodman students and teachers have come home. More than two years after their school was destroyed by a tornado, staff and students are celebrating their new, fully-equipped school with storm-ready rooms.

The school was severely damaged in a devastating tornado that took place around dinnertime on April 4, 2017. Only one person was located at the school at the time. Lyndell "Lucky" Ulmer, a janitor, came through the storm unscathed.

The new school, which opened Aug. 14, provides technological advancements as well as a storm shelter, said Samantha Hamilton, Goodman Elementary principal. Wildcat Nation students and staff have acclimated well since the new school opened on its former grounds at School Street.

"The learning is happening in full force and we are loving it," she said.

Almost all of the work is complete on the $11 million building, which was designed by Sapp Design Architects. Branco Engineers Inc. served as the construction contractor.

"The only work that needs to be completed is the FEMA project, which is starting the bid process within a month or so," Hamilton said.

The school district received approval for a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant, which will pay 90 percent of a community storm shelter. Officials estimate that the shelter's cost could range from $730,000 to $950,000. The Neosho School Board approved the exterior design of the 1,110-square-foot building earlier this spring.

Three kindergarten classrooms currently provide shelter. The rooms are not officially considered FEMA-rated, as they aren't funded by FEMA, Hamilton said. The rooms are rated the same as FEMA-rated shelter, however, she added.

During a drill or bad weather, all the students and teachers are able to house themselves in those classrooms, Hamilton said.

The new school provides an up-to-date setting for students, while giving them the comfort of returning to Goodman.

"The best part about being in our new building is both the feeling of being home and having a facility built in the manner of which we want to teach and learn," Hamilton said.

"We love the modern facility, full of natural light, collaboration opportunities, and high levels of technology learning opportunities," Hamilton said.

"It feels like home."

In March, the school received a $20,000 Beyond Words grant, awarded by the Dollar General Foundation.

The funds are being utilized for books and media center supplies in the new school.

The grant is awarded to schools that have undergone hardships, due to natural disasters.

General News on 09/19/2019