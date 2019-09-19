Worship service began with several old hymns, along with a song from Sister Geneva Testerman. She sang a wonderful song with a line that says, "I've got more to go to Heaven for than I had yesterday." Is that your testimony? This was followed by an old hymn, "Jesus Hold My Hand," presented by Brother Randy Richardson. God has given talent to many of Cove Mission's church family, and they are obedient to the calling they have received.

There are so very many needs among God's people. Everyone asked him to reach down with a tender hand of mercy to heal and lift the struggle with thy burdens.

Revelation 12:1-17 was the first scripture given by Pastor Bob Cartwright. A war is being fought between Satan and the saints of God. Satan desires to destroy and tear down all that is good. He works hard to do evil as he knows that his time is short. It takes a great deal of strength to defeat the old serpent and turn him back to his rightful destination, the pits of hell burning with fire and brimstone. However, if we just hold tight to the ways of the Lord and keep His commandments, we will be victorious.

Matthew 12:28-37 again speaks of strength that comes from the Lord. There is no way that the thief, Satan, can come into the house of a good man and spoil his goods, as long as the man keeps the faith. Everyone needs to know what God has provided. To realize the power in the name of Jesus and rejoice in the joy of knowing the Lord is ever with us. Verse 33 states that we either make the tree of life good and the fruit good or else make the tree corrupt and the fruit corrupt. A tree is known by the fruit that it produces. There is no place for us to forget the strength given by our heavenly Father. He has forgiven our sins and expects His children to show the world there are people that love Him and will win any battle with His help. The joy of the Lord is strength that is a promise to stand on and declare the name of Jesus Christ in whom everyone follows. Where is your strength? It is your choice to be a child of the King or suffer the pain of a life without the peace of God.

Read the 6th chapter of Ephesians which says there is a very good example of the strength given to those who obey. It tells those to put on the whole armour of God, for the fight is not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, powers of darkness and spiritual wickedness. Thank God for the power found in His word. The shield of faith wherewith believers are able to quench the fiery darts of the wicked. God never sends thee into battle without instruction and strength. In II Corinthians 10:4, awareness of the weapons used in the warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God. In Hebrews 4:15-16, we are invited to take advantage of the feelings of our Lord, touch His heart and come boldly unto the throne of grace to obtain mercy and find help in the time of need.

Always look to God for strength, knowing that everyone can be as Sampson and lose the gift due to our own lust. Be careful to always listen to that still small voice and never forget to be humble before the Lord. There is a profound statement in Hebrews 11:6 that states, it is impossible to please God without faith. He who hath the strength to believe that God is and always will be can find that He is the rewarder of them that diligently seek Him. Because Jesus had the strength to endure the cross, despising the shame, He is set down at the right hand of the throne of God.

Join the congregation in hearing the true word of God at the church at the top of the hill with the beautiful steeple pointing souls to Calvary. Come to hear more of the truth at the Cove Mission of Hope located in Lanagan, Mo. Services are held at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, with Bible study at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Everyone is welcome, and may God bless.

