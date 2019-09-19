It was a beautiful Sunday morning as everyone gathered in God's house to worship at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Doug opened our service with prayer and welcomed our visitors. Special prayers were requested for Dot Harnar, Skip, Debbie Powell, Bobby Shelton, John Adams and Kaitlyn. Shelley shared thanks for the gifts for the children.

Janet shared the devotional, "Why Go To Church?" We go to church for sermons and fellowship. Everyone goes to church for nourishment so they don't become spiritually dead. Thank God for our spiritual and physical being. Susan and Karen led the congregation in singing "Victory in Jesus" and "At the Cross." Special music came from Karen as she sang "I Asked the Lord."

Tyrel and Rick served as ushers and collected the offering.

Ephesians 6:10-19 was the scripture for Sunday's message, "Impacted by the Invisible." Brother Mark talked about living in a lost and dying world that needs the boldness of Jesus. "There is a war. An invisible adversary exists. His agenda is to stop everyone from experiencing life as God intends. The devil works to deny the existence of Jesus and to deny the Bible. Jesus mentions the devil 26 times in the gospel. Just ignoring the devil doesn't mean he can't impact us." In John 10:10, Jesus says, "The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly."

Brother Mark says that Jesus has a life for everyone. "Everyone can live the abundant life that Jesus wants all to have, but the devil will make war with anyone invisibly. Just because it is not seen doesn't mean it's not significant. The book of Ephesians is about who we are in Christ. In Ephesians 6:10, Jesus tells us He knows we are living in a rotten world, yet be strong if you want to experience the life God wants for everyone. Put Him first. Priorities must match our values. It can't be done only on will power because there will be opposition if what is done brings glory to God. There is no danger to the devil if glory is brought to only ourselves. All of us are a threat to the devil when glory goes to God."

In 2 Corinthians 10:4, "For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal but mighty in God for pulling down strongholds." Brother Mark said it is more than will power, it's a need for divine power. Ephesians 6:11 says "Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil." Brother Mark spoke about the need to put on the breastplate of righteousness to keep from being judgmental. Everyone needs to fight the enemy of thy soul, not others. "Bring glory to God, don't destroy God's credibility. That's what the devil wants. The devil is a mole. He shows up in ways not expected, like in activities and in conversations. Everyone sees the activity and misses the instigator. The devil is the instigator behind the activity. Being too hung up on the activity, puts the focus on forgetting the instigator. The battlefield is the mind-field where the devil interjects thoughts. Satan is an instigator -- a mole -- on the inside at work, in church and in personal lives. He destroys from the inside out. The devil is behind ruthless thoughts and actions. He is never seen, only in the damage he does. He is powerful and invisible, but Jesus is here to fight the devil with the whole armor of God. Don't fight the war alone. There is power in the name of Jesus."

In closing, Brother Mark talked about the game of tag. "Jesus is our base in the game of tag. He is our safe place. Just call His name and He is there." Proverbs 18:10 says, "The name of the Lord is a strong tower; the righteous run to it and are safe." Brother Mark said, "That is why we fight the war to make known the mystery of the gospel. God's children are the disciples of Christ. When stepping out to make known the mystery of the gospel, that is when the devil starts a war. Be strong in the war and put on the whole armor of God to resist the devil. Be strong in the Lord."

Our hymn of invitation was "Only Trust Him," and Wayne Holly gave the benediction.

Everyone is welcome to come worship at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and morning service at 11 a.m. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3½ miles east of Noel or 8½ miles west of I49, just off Highway 90, on Upper Mill Creek Road.

