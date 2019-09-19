Some years ago, I sat around a campfire and listened as a group of youth was singing, "All God's critters got a place in the choir. Some sing low and some sing higher, Some sing out loud on the telephone wire. And some just clap their hands, or paws, or anything else they've got."

It reminded me of a story I once heard; it took place in a small country church. Every year following summer vacation, the church choir would resume its weekly practice. And every year, an elderly gentleman would show up for choir practice. He wasn't as well-dressed as some; he wasn't as well-educated as some. But he did love to sing! Problem was that he couldn't carry a tune in a bucket.

So, every year, the choir director would find some reason or excuse for Henry not to sing. Sadly, Henry would go back home. After many years, the old man stopped asking to sing in the choir; eventually, he stopped coming to church altogether. Some of the members missed Henry, but they didn't go and check on him. Other members were kind of glad Henry wasn't around anymore.

Then came the news that Henry had died, and his funeral was to be in the church. As the service was about to begin, the sanctuary was filled with music from heaven -- an angel choir singing, and the unmistakable voice of Henry singing bass. You see, God recognizes and appreciates talent when He hears it. And God makes a place in His kingdom choir for every person who enjoys singing! All God's creatures have a place in the choir.

Every person on Planet Earth was created and is loved by God. Every earthly person has within them a heavenly potential, some essential talent. Every creature created by God has a role to play and a song to sing in God's scheme of life. Our task as the Family of God is to encourage every person to find their God-given talent and to use that talent to glorify God and to enrich the lives of those around them. Sometimes we have to allow people to sing in the choir, even though they can't "carry a tune in a bucket." And, when anyone is missing from our fellowship, for whatever reason, we need to check on them, befriend them, and bring them back into the family circle.

Remember -- God looks at people differently; God sees people through the eyes of divine love.

Yes! "All God's critters got a place in the Choir. Some sing low and some sing higher. Some sing out loud on the telephone wire And some just clap their hands, or paws, or anything else they've got!"

Find your place! Sing your song! And give praise to God!

Don Kuehle is a retired United Methodist minister who lives in Jackson. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

