RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Eh Doh Say dribbles past College Height's Noah Friend during the Mustangs 3-0 win on Sept. 10 at MCHS.

Eh Doh Say scored two second-half goals to give the McDonald County High School soccer team a 2-1 win over Carl Junction on Sept. 12 at Carl Junction High School, the Mustangs' first win over a district opponent since the inception of the program.

The match was scoreless until about 15 minutes into the second half when Say scored the first of his two goals.

McDonald County added a goal for a 2-0 lead with about 20 minutes left on Say's penalty kick after Carl Junction was called for a foul inside the McDonald County penalty box.

Carl Junction cut the lead to 2-1 with seven minutes remaining, but never threatened after that.

"The first half, I thought we played really well," coach John DelaTorre said. "I thought we were the much better team. Both teams got a red card late in the first half and we had to change a few things up in the second half. We keep playing with the same energy and when Eh Doh (Eh Doh Say) scored, that gave us the boost we needed."

The win gives McDonald County a 4-1 record for the season heading into its Sept. 17 match against Monett. McDonald County travels to Riverton on Sept. 19.

College Heights

McDonald County dominated time of possession, shots on goal and, most importantly, the scoreboard in a 3-0 win over College Heights Christian School on Sept. 10 at MCHS.

The Mustangs outshot the Cougars, 13-2, in the first half alone, but it wasn't until 13 minutes left in the half before McDonald County scored its first goal. It came off the foot of Say after the senior outmaneuvered a pair of College Heights' defenders for the shot from about 15 yards out.

McDonald County's second goal was scored by Eh (Duck) Htoo from just a few yards out after he was able to gather in his own rebound.

Juan Quetzecua scored an insurance goal for the Mustangs in the second half.

"We moved the ball really, really well," DelaTorre said. "From start to finish, we played really well. Our defense was solid and we were able to score three goals. It was a nice win."

Sports on 09/19/2019