RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Sosha Howard hits a spike during the Lady Mustangs' 25-15, 25-20 loss to Joplin on Sept. 10 at MCHS.

The McDonald County High School volleyball team's first win of the season came in dominating fashion.

The Lady Mustangs beat Thomas Jefferson academy, 25-15, 25-12, on Sept. 16 at MCHS.

Sydnie Sanny had six kills and four blocks to lead McDonald County, while Katelyn Ferdig had 14 service points. Kaycee Factor added 22 digs, and Erin Cooper had 11 assists.

Last week, McDonald County remained winless on the season after losses to Joplin and Webb City.

Webb City handed the Lady Mustangs a pair of 25-11 losses to beat McDonald County on Sept. 12 at Webb City.

The McDonald County junior varsity lost, 25-17, 25-10, while the freshmen dropped a 25-7, 25-8 decision.

Joplin also claimed a straight-set decision over the Lady Mustangs, claiming a 25-15, 25-20 win on Sept. 10 at MCHS.

Joplin led, 7-5, in the first set before scoring 10 out of the next 11 points for a 17-6 lead. McDonald County closed to 17-9 with three straight points but could get no closer.

In the second set, McDonald County led throughout the first half of the set before Joplin turned a 12-10 deficit into a 13-12 lead with three consecutive points.

The teams traded points until Joplin again scored three straight points to take a 19-15 lead. McDonald County closed to 21-18, but Joplin closed out the match by trading points the rest of the way.

Shye Hardin had five kills, while Factor had 13 digs and Cooper 14 assists, to lead McDonald County.

Joplin added a 25-12, 25-16 win in the junior varsity match and a 25-14, 25-11 win in the freshman match.

McDonald County, 1-4, is at Carl Junction on Sept. 19.

Sports on 09/19/2019