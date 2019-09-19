Photo Submitted The McDonald County High School girls' golf team took second place at the Marshfield High School Girls' Golf Tournament held on Sept. 10 at Whispering Oaks Golf Course. From left to right are Kyla Moore, Fayth Ogden, Lily Allman, Lundyn Trudeau, Jolie Stipp and Anna Mead.

Led by Lily Allman's second place, the McDonald County High School girls' golf team took second place at the Marshfield Girls' High School Golf Tournament held Sept. 10 at Whispering Oaks Golf Course in Marshfield.

Allman shot a 75. Jolie Stipp was next for the Lady Mustangs with a 103, followed by Anna Mead with a 110 and Lundyn Trudeau with a 117 for a team total of 405. Other results for McDonald County were by Fayth Ogden and Kyla Moore, who both shot 120.

Brooke Wagner shot a 73 to lead Logan-Rogersville to the team title.

Logan-Rogersville fired a 364, followed by McDonald County with a 405, West Plains 406, Bolivar and Lebanon 410, Willard 413, Branson 419, Marshfield 460, Hollister 474, Strafford 477, Buffalo 481 and Mount Vernon 488.

Webb City

Allman fired a 79 at Briarbrook Country Club in Carl Junction to lead McDonald County at the Lady Card Invitational.

Samantha Maceli from Pittsburg won individual honors with a 77.

Other McDonald County scores were Mead with a 119, Stipp 121, Trudeau 122 and Ogden 141.

Carthage won the team title with a 372 total.

McDonald County was at the Carthage tournament on Sept. 16 before traveling to Cassville on Sept. 17 and Webb City on Sept. 19.

