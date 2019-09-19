Garrett Spears led the McDonald County High School boys' cross country team with a sixth-place finish at the Seneca Cross Country Invitational held Sept. 12 in Seneca.

Spears finished the 3.1-mile course in a personal best time of 17:37. Kolin Overstreet of Lamar won the boys' individual title in a time of 16:20.

Rounding out the results for McDonald County were David Lazalde, 11th, 18:12; Jackson Behm, 38th, 20:20; Joel Morris, 47th, 21:09; Levi Smith, 52nd, 21:17; Isaac Behm, 53rd, 21:30; and, Ryan King, 86th, 29:37.

East Newton won the team title with 62 points, followed by Lamar with 70, Neosho 96, Southwest (Washburn) 105, Cassville 120, Monett 130, McDonald County 148, Mount Vernon 196, Galena 242, Purdy 250, McAuley Catholic 284 and Diamond 326.

Girls

Bailey Miller led the Lady Mustangs by taking fifth place in a time of 23:47. Kiersten Potter of Lamar won the girls' race in a time of 20:24.

The McDonald County girls' team took second place with 50 points. Lamar edged the Lady Mustangs with 45 points. Monett was third with 59 and Neosho in fourth with 61.

Anna Price was second for McDonald County in 20th place in 25:48, while Addy Mick was 23rd in 26:19. She was followed by Ragan Wilson in 25th place in a time of 26:29; Haley Mick 40th, 30:32; and Haley Walczak, 48th, 37:12.

Junior Varsity Boys

Hunter Leach took 10th place to lead the McDonald County junior varsity boys' team. Leach finished in a time of 22:37.

Rounding out the JV results were Cross Spencer, 14th, 23:25; Garrett Anderson, 27th, 25:23; Ryan Donica, 29th, 25:39; Jaxson Harrell, 32nd, 27:23; Andres Gonzalez, 34th, 27:41; Braxton Bishop, 39th, 31:31; and Matthew McCall, 40th, 31:51.

McDonald County's next meet is on Sept. 21 at Clinton High School.

