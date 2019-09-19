The McDonald County High School freshman football team dropped a 27-14 decision to Bolivar on Sept. 16 at MCHS.

Bolivar took a 7-0 lead at halftime after taking the opening kickoff and marching the length of the field before scoring on a nine-yard touchdown.

The Liberators made it 14-0 midway through the third quarter on a 15-yard touchdown run.

McDonald County cut the lead to 14-6 early in the fourth quarter on Cross Dowd's one-yard pass to Hunter Harris. The TD was setup by Dowd's 41-yard pass to Jack Parnell.

Bolivar answered less than 30 seconds later on a one-yard touchdown that was setup by a 65-yard kickoff return.

The Liberators scored their final touchdown on a five-yard run midway through the final period to make the score 27-6.

McDonald County added a late touchdown on an 11-yard run by Conner Yang. Dowd's 37-yard pass to Weston Gordon highlighted the drive. Dowd passed to Gordon for the two-point conversion.

McDonald County's next game is a combined junior varsity game at Hollister on Sept. 23.

