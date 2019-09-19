Cecil "J.R." Fisher is appealing the dismissal of a lawsuit that challenges the Goodman mayoral race's official ballot count.

Fisher's attorney, William G. Weber, filed the appeal on Sept. 10. The notice of appeal goes to the Court of Appeals, Southern District, in Springfield, said McDonald County Circuit Clerk Tanya Lewis.

McDonald County Circuit Judge Gregory Stremel recently dismissed the case, filed in May by Weber, that challenged the official ballot count in the Goodman mayoral election.

Fisher ran as a write-in candidate and faced incumbent Greg Richmond in the April 4 election.

Since the election results were certified, Fisher has continued to say that he won and that 13 votes not counted should have declared him the winner. The evidence is overwhelmingly in his favor, Fisher said.

"I will see it 'till the end," Fisher said.

Richmond declined to comment.

Richmond was sworn in on April 16 as Goodman's mayor during a city council meeting after city attorney Duane Cooper reviewed the county's certified election results.

