Goodman city council members on Tuesday night discussed future changes to the Goodman Police Department. City council members confirmed that a special closed meeting has been set for Sept. 26 to discuss Goodman Police Chief Curt Drake's future.

A resident said she had read on social media about the possible meeting and asked the council to confirm that. Mayor Greg Richmond said the meeting was set.

Another resident asked council members why they had lied to him at a former council meeting when he asked if Drake's position was in jeopardy.

Alderman Ed Tuomala said he didn't lie and that, at the time he was asked, no plans existed to rid the city's police department of Drake.

Alderwoman Beth Hallmark said the previous question had taken place two meetings ago, which equated to a month's lapse.

"A lot has transpired since then," Hallmark said.

Resident J.R. Fisher asked what the city was planning to do for police coverage at night since Drake is the only officer currently working in the department.

Another resident said nighttime patrol is extremely important, as a lot of noise, barking dogs, racing traffic and drug activity tremendously increases during the night hours.

Richmond asked John Epperson to address the council. Epperson, who presented his resume to the council, spoke about the possibility of working part-time for the city.

Epperson currently works part-time for the McDonald County Sheriff's Office and is already patrolling Goodman.

"I know you need help," he said, stating that he could patrol on the weekends and night. Epperson hopes the council will appoint him to serve Goodman. He's state-certified in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma, is a hostage negotiator and has been a member of the SWAT team since 2012.

Drake said he can definitely use the help.

"I'm all for putting this gentleman on," Richmond said.

Hallmark said she would like to study and review the possibility before making a decision. A decision will be reached by week's end, Richmond told Epperson.

In other business, the council:

• Averaged Dennis Harp's water bill;

• Voted to purchase some cameras for city hall; and

• Discussed a potential citizen survey.

